Three OL Reign players called into January USWNT camp

The US Women’s National Team starts its 2022 schedule with a training camp in Austin, Texas, from Jan. 19-28. Three OL Reign players have been called into this camp – Alana Cook, Sofia Huerta and Rose Lavelle.

There are no games scheduled as part of this camp; instead, it will provide USWNT head coach Vlatko Andonovski an opportunity to evaluate a wide range of players and help them build fitness before deciding on his roster for the 2022 SheBelieves Tournament. That event will take place in late February and features matches against the Czech Republic, New Zealand and Iceland.

“Without any matches that we need to taper for, we can get in some more intense trainings and full-field scrimmages, which is great as we need to give this group as many chances as possible to play together in a National Team environment,” said Andonovski in a federation release. “We understand that some of the players are coming off a break, so we’ll keep that in mind as we hit the ground running in 2022 for what will be a very important year for these players and our team.”

All three OL Reign players were also involved in the prior USWNT camp and appeared in both matches against Australia in November. Cook earned her third and fourth caps, Huerta earned her eighth and ninth, and Lavelle scored a goal in those games.

U.S. WOMEN’S NATIONAL TEAM – JANUARY TRAINING CAMP ROSTER:

GOALKEEPERS (3): Aubrey Kingsbury (Washington Spirit), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

DEFENDERS (9): Alana Cook (OL Reign), Abby Dahlkemper (San Diego Wave FC), Tierna Davidson (Chicago Red Stars), Imani Dorsey (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Emily Fox (Racing Louisville FC), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave FC), Sofia Huerta (OL Reign), Kelley O’Hara (Washington Spirit), Emily Sonnett (Washington Spirit)

MIDFIELDERS (8): Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns FC), Jaelin Howell (Racing Louisville FC), Rose Lavelle (OL Reign), Kristie Mewis (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Samantha Mewis (Kansas City Current), Ashley Sanchez (Washington Spirit), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit)

FORWARDS (6): Ashley Hatch (Washington Spirit), Mallory Pugh (Chicago Red Stars), Margaret Purce (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns FC), Lynn Williams (Kansas City Current)