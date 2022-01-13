OL Reign acquire rights to forward Veronica Latsko

OL Reign have acquired the rights to forward Veronica Latsko from the Houston Dash, the club announced today. In exchange, the Dash will receive OL Reign’s 2023 3rd round draft pick and $30,000 in allocation money.

Latsko was originally drafted by the Dash with the 28th pick in the 2018 NWSL College Draft, out of the University of Virginia. She made 46 regular season appearances for the club, scoring 7 goals, along with making 15 appearances in Challenge Cup and 2020 Fall Series play. She missed most of the 2019 season with an ACL injury before returning to the club to help them win the 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup.

Latsko has also spent two NWSL off-seasons in Australia, scoring nine goals in 12 appearances for Adelaide United in the 2018/19 W-League season, and adding three more goals for Sydney FC in 8 appearances during the 2019/20 season.

Latsko finished with 26 goals and 14 assists at the University of Virginia and was named to the All-ACC First Team.