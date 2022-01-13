Three OL Reign prospects called into USWNT U-23 camp

Three OL Reign prospects were among the 18 players named today to the first USWNT U-23 roster since the start of the pandemic. Goalkeepers Claudia Dickey and Laurel Ivory, along with defender Alyssa Malonson, were called into the camp, which will be held concurrently with the senior team camp in Austin, Texas later this month. The U-23 squad will play a closed-door scrimmage against the full USWNT at the end of the camp.

Dickey was drafted by OL Reign in the 2022 NWSL Draft with the 20th overall pick. She played in 81 career matches for the University of North Carolina, finishing with a goals-against average of 0.53. She previously participated in the USWNT U-18, U-19 and U-20 squads, and was part of the team that won the Concacaf U-20 Women’s Championship in 2020.

Ivory was undrafted but is on OL Reign’s discovery list. She played nearly 9,000 minutes in 100 starts for the University of Virginia, and has the second-most shutouts (42) and wins (68) in school history. Ivory has past experience with the USWNT U-17 and U-20 WNT, and was the starting goalkeeper for the US U-17 team at the 2016 U-17 World Cup. She was the Golden Glove winner and part of the Best XI for the 2016 CONCACAF U-17 World Cup Qualifying tournament.

Malonson’s NWSL rights were acquired by the Reign from the NC Courage yesterday. She was the 20th overall pick in the 2021 NWSL Draft and was a standout defender at Auburn.

All three players are expected to compete for a roster spot during OL Reign’s preseason camp, which will open at the start of February.

U.S. Under-23 Women’s Youth National Team Roster (Hometown; Club)

GOALKEEPERS (2): Laurel Ivory (Surfside, Fla.; OL Reign), Claudia Dickey (Charlotte, N.C..; OL Reign)

DEFENDERS (6): Emily Madril (Navarre, Fla.: Florida State), Alyssa Malonson (Spring, Texas; OL Reign), Kate Wiesner (Monrovia, Calif.; Penn State), Kiki Pickett (Santa Barbara, Calif.; NC Courage), Lilly Reale (UCLA; Hingham, Mass.), Alex Loera (Thornton, Colo.; Kansas City Current)

MIDFIELDERS (5): Croix Bethune (Alpharetta, Ga.; USC), Mikayla Colohan (Kaysville, Utah; Orlando Pride), Chardonnay Curran (Ewa Beach, Hawaii; Kansas City Current), Brianna Pinto (Durham, N.C.; NC Courage), Sydney Studer (Eastvale, Calif.; Washington State)

FORWARDS (5): Penelope Hocking (Anaheim, Calif., USC), Kelsey Turnbow (Scottsdale, Ariz.; San Diego Wave FC), Diana Ordonez (Prosper, Texas; NC Courage), Alexa Spaanstra (Brighton, Mich.; Virginia), Mia Fishel (San Diego, Calif.; Orlando Pride)