There’s only one choice for Seattle Sports Story of the Year — Quinn winning the Olympics

The nominees for the Seattle Sports Commission’s 2021 Sports Star of the Year award have a strong soccer presence this year — which makes sense, as the most popular sports teams in the area had down years. But the voters really only have one choice for the Story of the Year — Quinn winning Olympic gold.

Relatively new in the event’s 87 year history, the Story of the Year has most often gone to the pro team who won a title during the year in question. Seattle Sounders and Seattle Storm own this category.

This year you could vote for the Kraken (twice, basically), UW Volleyball winning the title, Gonzaga men’s basketball and UW men’s soccer falling just short of greatness, the Cougar women’s hoops team having a solid year, or you can vote for the first ever Olympic gold for a transgender non-binary athlete.

That moment of history is bigger than any trophy for the Sounders, or another in the line of Storm titles — bigger than a Super Bowl, even.

Quinn is a key player in the midfield for one of the best women’s national teams in the world. They are also a symbol of hope for millions of trans people around the globe. Out, proud, and excellent, they earned the nomination for both for their play on the pitch and the historic nature of their role in ensuring that throughout Puget Sound the Right to Play is undeniable.

Go vote Quinn, early and often. You can vote once an hour. They and Seattle sports on a whole, deserve their victory.

On your way throw in a vote for Jess Fishlock and Dylan Teves, as well.