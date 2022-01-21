Jess Fishlock re-signs with OL Reign through 2023

The Dragon is back. OL Reign announced on Friday afternoon that the most-capped player for Wales and Reign Original, Jess Fishlock, re-signed with the club for the next two seasons, with a club option for 2024.

Fishlock, who recently turned 35, will enter the 2022 season as the reigning NWSL MVP. After missing half of the 2019 and 2020 seasons with an ACL tear, the midfielder left no doubt about the state of her recovery when she returned to the Reign in 2021. Fishlock tallied five goals and four assists and provided 47 key passes, averaging the eighth-most key passes per game in the league. Her dominance throughout the season earned her the league MVP, an award voted on by players, coaches, owners, media, and fans. Her teammates also voted her as club MVP, and so did Ride of the Valkyries voters in our end-of-year poll.

“After an MVP season last year, I am really happy Jess is coming back to the Reign,” said head coach Laura Harvey. “She is a proven winner who wants to turn up every day and compete. Jess has been an integral part of this club since it started, and I know she is not done yet!!!”

Fishlock provided just as much of a spark on the defensive side of the ball in 2021, as she has done throughout her Reign career. According to FotMob, Fishlock was fifth in the league in possession won in the final third. What fans have come to enjoy most about the midfielder is her tenacity and work rate. The Welsh midfielder could be found making goal-line saves in the waning minutes of a match.

Since 2013, Fishlock has played in more than 140 matches for the Reign. In addition to her MVP award last year, she has been named to the NWSL Best XI five times and was also named to the NWSL Second XI once.

The Reign legend, who already has a large and full trophy case, will be searching for that elusive NWSL Championship again with the Reign this year. And she’ll be able to do it in front of thousands of fans at Lumen Field all season long this time around.

“10 years later and I’m still here. This club really got me good,” said Fishlock in the club’s announcement. “Super happy to sign for another couple years…excited to see what this group of players can achieve. Thank you to everyone for helping this place feel like home.”