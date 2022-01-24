Goalkeeper Laurel Ivory signs with OL Reign

Former University of Virginia goalkeeper Laurel Ivory has signed a one-year contract with a second-year option, OL Reign announced on Monday. Ivory was a Discovery signing after going undrafted in 2021 and will be the second goalkeeper with the Reign in preseason, joining Phallon Tullis-Joyce.

“Getting an opportunity with this club and in a fantastic city is something I have dreamed about and have worked towards for as long as I can remember. I’m super grateful for Laura and the coaching staff who believe in me enough to have me join this team and I’m excited to get started,” said Ivory in a team release.

With the Cavaliers, Ivory set school records for games started (100) and minutes played (8,998), and is second all-time in wins (68) and shutouts (42). In her final year with the team she only conceded more than one goal in a single match and was named to the Second Team All-ACC roster.

“I’m really pleased to have Laurel joining the club,” said head coach Laura Harvey in the release. “She is a great goalkeeper and hard worker; she has proven her qualities over the past five years at UVA. She will make an excellent addition to our goalkeeper group.”

Ivory also has past experience with USWNT youth programs, having been involved with both the U-17 and U-20 teams. She was the starting goalkeeper for the U-17 WNT at the 2016 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, as well as for the U-20 WNT in England in summer 2017. She was also recently called into this month’s USWNT U-23 camp, which is taking place concurrently with the senior USWNT camp in Austin, Texas.