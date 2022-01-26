OL Reign re-sign Megan Rapinoe, Rose Lavelle

OL Reign continue to build out their roster ahead of the 2022 preseason and had two significant signings to announce on Wednesday afternoon. Megan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle both re-signed with OL Reign, with Rapinoe signing a one-year deal and Lavelle agreeing to a two-year deal that runs through the 2023 season.

Rapinoe and Lavelle were previously U.S. Women’s National Team allocated players, which meant U.S. Soccer paid for their salaries in the NWSL and allocated them to teams. The allocation system has been eliminated for the 2022 season, requiring teams to sign USWNT players directly.

Rose Lavelle signs through 2023

OL Reign first acquired the rights to Lavelle in a trade with the Washington Spirit in August 2020. The 26-year-old officially signed with and joined the team in May 2021 and became a fixture in the midfield, artfully weaving through opposition midfielders and notching one goal and one assist. She was also part of the U.S. team that won a Bronze medal in the 2020 Olympic Games.

“Rose is an individual with unlimited potential who has all the tools and talent to be one of the very best players on the planet,” said OL Reign CEO Bill Predmore. “We are excited to have her with the club for the next two seasons. Laura and the entire technical staff will be working to support Rose in any way she needs in an effort to help her accomplish her individual objectives and our collective goals.”

“I’m really excited for this season and for what’s to come with the Reign,” said Lavelle. “Playing at Lumen Field is a big step for the club and I know we all are ready to put on a good show for the Seattle fans who have been so supportive for so long. I have so much confidence in Laura and my teammates and I can’t wait to get started in 2022.”

Megan Rapinoe is back for 2022

Rapinoe is one of three Reign originals from the club’s inaugural season in 2013 that are back for the 2022 season — joining Jess Fishlock and Lauren Barnes in that category. The 36-year-old played in 12 games during the 2021 season, scoring six goals and adding three assists last season. Because she particularly thrives against her rivals, Pinoe was the only player to score in each one of OL Reign’s games against the Portland Thorns.

Like Lavelle, Rapinoe was also a member of the U.S. Olympic squad that won a Bronze in Tokyo. She scored two goals in that third-place match, including an Olimpico goal on the corner — her second in Olympic competition. In 2021, Rapinoe finished second in scoring on the USWNT with 10 goals. She also led the USA in key passes and tied for the team lead in chances created, wrapping up the year with three assists.

“Megan joined our club in 2013 already a world-class talent, and over the last decade has done the work on and off the field to transform herself into a global icon who now transcends the sport,” said Predmore. “Beyond the direct impact her talent and creativity bring to the team, her confidence and swagger is infectious—it makes every player around her better. Megan demands the best from herself and from every person in the organization, pushing us all to a higher level. We are excited to see her on the pitch at Lumen Field this season.”

Rapinoe has played in almost 90 regular season matches for the Reign. She has scored a club-leading 40 regular-season goals and three playoff goals.