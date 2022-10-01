Today marks the final regular-season match for OL Reign, with playoff seeding on the line when OL Reign hosts the Orlando Pride. The match at Lumen Field kicks off at 7 PM PT and will stream exclusively on Twitch (search NWSLOfficial).

OL Reign goes into the weekend in second place with a 10-4-7 record (29 goals for, 19 against). The Orlando Pride are in 9th with a 5-9-7 record (22 goals for, 42 against).

After today, OL Reign could finish as high as first place or as low as third — depending on how Portland and Kansas City do in their matches this afternoon, and how OL Reign performs at home. A top-two finish guarantees OL Reign a first-round bye in the playoffs and a home semifinal match.

What to Watch

Early pressure: Orlando likes to build out of the back. Can OL Reign’s press cause some early disruptions — and can the Reign put a goal in the back of the net early?

This year’s OL Reign squad perform well under pressure. In what should be a standalone attendance record for the club, can they feed off the crowd’s energy? Let’s have some fun. Defensive organization: The Pride have some fast forwards who aren’t afraid to go into duels. Can OL Reign stay organized defensively and earn another clean sheet?

Injury / Availability Report

OL Reign

OUT: Angelina (SEI- right knee), Tobin Heath (SEI- left knee), Sinclaire Miramontez (SEI- right foot), Jodi Ulkekul (SEI- right knee)

Orlando Pride

OUT: Kaylie Collins (wrist), Caitlin Cosme (knee), Parker Roberts (Covid protocol), Marta (SEI-knee), Viviana Villacorta (SEI- ankle), Chelsee Washington (ankle), Ally Watt (wrist)

QUESTIONABLE: Mikayla Cluff (ankle)

Lineups

Highlights

8’ - Megan Rapinoe goal!!! In her 100th NWSL appearance, Pinoe opens the scoring for OL Reign thanks to some great work from Jordyn Huitema.

Who else but...



RAPINOE scores to celebrate her 100th appearance with the @OLReign! ⚽@mPinoe | RGNvORL pic.twitter.com/tixxWdyKQ4 — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) October 2, 2022

24’ - A perfectly weighted ball from Quinn finds Jordyn Huitema in the box, who buries it to put the Reign up 2-0.

This whole play is @JordynHuitema scores the second goal of the night to make it 2-0! #BoldTogether | #RGNvORL pic.twitter.com/fb310Sydrm — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) October 2, 2022

30’ - Bethany Balcer gets on the end of a Jess Fishlock cross, and it’s 3-0 Reign. Let’s go!

Look at this thing.



I can't imagine a more beautiful thing. @OLReign | @bethanybalcer pic.twitter.com/7wkn0vgSVx — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) October 2, 2022

How to Watch

Date/Time: Saturday, October 1, 7 PM PT

Location: Lumen Field, Seattle, WA

Streaming (US/International): Twitch (search NWSLOfficial)

Join the Discussion

This is your OL Reign versus Orlando Pride gamethread. Follow the action on Twitter: @rovalks.