Today marks the final regular-season match for OL Reign, with playoff seeding on the line when OL Reign hosts the Orlando Pride. The match at Lumen Field kicks off at 7 PM PT and will stream exclusively on Twitch (search NWSLOfficial).
OL Reign goes into the weekend in second place with a 10-4-7 record (29 goals for, 19 against). The Orlando Pride are in 9th with a 5-9-7 record (22 goals for, 42 against).
After today, OL Reign could finish as high as first place or as low as third — depending on how Portland and Kansas City do in their matches this afternoon, and how OL Reign performs at home. A top-two finish guarantees OL Reign a first-round bye in the playoffs and a home semifinal match.
What to Watch
- Early pressure: Orlando likes to build out of the back. Can OL Reign’s press cause some early disruptions — and can the Reign put a goal in the back of the net early?
- Feed off the crowd: This year’s OL Reign squad perform well under pressure. In what should be a standalone attendance record for the club, can they feed off the crowd’s energy? Let’s have some fun.
- Defensive organization: The Pride have some fast forwards who aren’t afraid to go into duels. Can OL Reign stay organized defensively and earn another clean sheet?
Injury / Availability Report
OL Reign
OUT: Angelina (SEI- right knee), Tobin Heath (SEI- left knee), Sinclaire Miramontez (SEI- right foot), Jodi Ulkekul (SEI- right knee)
Orlando Pride
OUT: Kaylie Collins (wrist), Caitlin Cosme (knee), Parker Roberts (Covid protocol), Marta (SEI-knee), Viviana Villacorta (SEI- ankle), Chelsee Washington (ankle), Ally Watt (wrist)
QUESTIONABLE: Mikayla Cluff (ankle)
Lineups
Your Starting XI
Kick Breast Cancer
Your final Starting XI for 2022
Highlights
8’ - Megan Rapinoe goal!!! In her 100th NWSL appearance, Pinoe opens the scoring for OL Reign thanks to some great work from Jordyn Huitema.
RAPINOE scores to celebrate her 100th appearance with the @OLReign!

24’ - A perfectly weighted ball from Quinn finds Jordyn Huitema in the box, who buries it to put the Reign up 2-0.
@JordynHuitema scores the second goal of the night to make it 2-0!
30’ - Bethany Balcer gets on the end of a Jess Fishlock cross, and it’s 3-0 Reign. Let’s go!

I can't imagine a more beautiful thing.
How to Watch
Date/Time: Saturday, October 1, 7 PM PT
Location: Lumen Field, Seattle, WA
Streaming (US/International): Twitch (search NWSLOfficial)
Join the Discussion
This is your OL Reign versus Orlando Pride gamethread. Join the discussion here in the comments, or follow the action on Twitter: @rovalks.
