OL Reign vs. Orlando Pride: Livestream, how to watch, schedule, lineups

7 PM PT. Twitch. Watch with us.

By Susie Rantz
NWSL: OL Reign at Orlando Pride Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Today marks the final regular-season match for OL Reign, with playoff seeding on the line when OL Reign hosts the Orlando Pride. The match at Lumen Field kicks off at 7 PM PT and will stream exclusively on Twitch (search NWSLOfficial).

OL Reign goes into the weekend in second place with a 10-4-7 record (29 goals for, 19 against). The Orlando Pride are in 9th with a 5-9-7 record (22 goals for, 42 against).

After today, OL Reign could finish as high as first place or as low as third — depending on how Portland and Kansas City do in their matches this afternoon, and how OL Reign performs at home. A top-two finish guarantees OL Reign a first-round bye in the playoffs and a home semifinal match.

What to Watch

  • Early pressure: Orlando likes to build out of the back. Can OL Reign’s press cause some early disruptions — and can the Reign put a goal in the back of the net early?
  • Feed off the crowd: This year’s OL Reign squad perform well under pressure. In what should be a standalone attendance record for the club, can they feed off the crowd’s energy? Let’s have some fun.
  • Defensive organization: The Pride have some fast forwards who aren’t afraid to go into duels. Can OL Reign stay organized defensively and earn another clean sheet?

Injury / Availability Report

OL Reign

OUT: Angelina (SEI- right knee), Tobin Heath (SEI- left knee), Sinclaire Miramontez (SEI- right foot), Jodi Ulkekul (SEI- right knee)

Orlando Pride

OUT: Kaylie Collins (wrist), Caitlin Cosme (knee), Parker Roberts (Covid protocol), Marta (SEI-knee), Viviana Villacorta (SEI- ankle), Chelsee Washington (ankle), Ally Watt (wrist)

QUESTIONABLE: Mikayla Cluff (ankle)

Lineups

Highlights

8’ - Megan Rapinoe goal!!! In her 100th NWSL appearance, Pinoe opens the scoring for OL Reign thanks to some great work from Jordyn Huitema.

24’ - A perfectly weighted ball from Quinn finds Jordyn Huitema in the box, who buries it to put the Reign up 2-0.

30’ - Bethany Balcer gets on the end of a Jess Fishlock cross, and it’s 3-0 Reign. Let’s go!

How to Watch

Date/Time: Saturday, October 1, 7 PM PT
Location: Lumen Field, Seattle, WA
Streaming (US/International): Twitch (search NWSLOfficial)

Join the Discussion

This is your OL Reign versus Orlando Pride gamethread. Join the discussion here in the comments, or follow the action on Twitter: @rovalks.

