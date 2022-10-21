OL Reign plan series of activations ahead of NWSL semifinal

Ahead of hosting their NWSL semifinal at Lumen Field on Sunday, OL Reign has a bunch of city activations and day-of events planned to build some excitement and give supporters a playoff-level atmosphere.

On Friday morning, head coach Laura Harvey and OL Reign originals, Lu Barnes, Jess Fishlock and Megan Rapinoe, raised the OL Reign flag at the top of the Space Needle for the first time in club history.

OL Reign Originals are raising their flag at Seattle’s Space Needle! #NWSL #BoldTogether https://t.co/AbW9ja97U4 — Jacob Cristobal (@jacobcristobal) October 21, 2022

On Friday evening at 5 PM PT, OL Reign will host a fan rally at Pike Place Market. The event will kick off with the famous fish market salmon toss and will be followed by performances from the Reign City Riot, a band that joins the Supporters’ Section each match and provides a unique match atmosphere. Fans will also have an opportunity to snap photos with OL Reign’s 2022 NWSL Shield.

To honor OL Reign, the Seattle Center Monorail system will temporarily rename their world-famous trains through the weekend to the OL Red train and OL Blue train, representing the colors of the club. Multiple landmarks around the city will also light up in OL Reign colors over the weekend. Share any you spot in the comments below!

(We’re still advocating for the Washington State Ferries to rename a vessel after Bethany Balcer — AKA Boats. Taking suggestions.)

On matchday, Lumen Field gates will open at 3 PM PT — 90 minutes before kickoff — so fans can enjoy several activities. OL Reign will announce the full list on Saturday but has already confirmed a few. Food trucks will be in the North Plaza, and OL Reign will have giveaways at all entrances. There will be an NWSL Shield presentation right before kickoff, and legendary Pearl Jam guitarist Mike McCready will perform the national anthem.

Planning on heading to the match? Be sure to get there early to enjoy some of these activities. You’ll be competing with roughly 20,000 fans to get through the gates as well. OL Reign confirmed on Friday morning that more than 18,000 tickets have already been sold — and many more are still being snagged.

This story will be updated as additional activities and events are confirmed.

