OL Reign will host the 2022 NWSL semifinal in front of over 20,000 fans at Lumen Field. They’ll kick off at 4:30 PM PT against the Kansas City Current, with the match airing on CBS Sports Network (CBSSN). International viewers can watch the game on Twitch.

A reminder: This game will not stream on Paramount+, so you’ll need access to CBS Sports Network via a cable, dish, or streaming provider.

OL Reign went 11-4-7 in the regular season, scoring 32 goals while allowing 19. The Current went 10-6-6 and scored 29 goals while conceding 29. At home, the Reign had a 6-1-4 regular-season record, while Kansas City was strong on the road — going 5-5-1.

Both teams will be competing for a shot at the NWSL Championship match next weekend in Washington, D.C. They’ll be vying for that spot in front of a record-shattering crowd at Lumen Field, and the Reign are hoping that extra support at home can propel them into the final.

“We’ve been saying all week, it’s about us and what we do. It’s not necessarily about what they do,” OL Reign forward Bethany Balcer said in a pre-match press conference. “We know we can put out on the field, and obviously playing at home amplifies that.”

What to Watch

OL Reign’s press: The Reign have a dangerous press that can trap backlines into mistakes. Can the Reign press cause some early trouble for Kansas City’s three-person backline? When the forward and midfield press high, how does OL Reign’s defensive line handle the Current’s desire to send long balls to the frontline?

The Current play in a 3-5-2 formation, with wingback Hailie Mace often moving into the center to overload the middle of the field. While OL Reign’s midfield should be up to the task, they will be dealing with extra numbers in the midfield at times. That does mean the winds should be open in transition for the Reign. Early pressure, calm composure: In their last match of the regular season, OL Reign came out firing early — and scored an 8th-minute goal before finding two others in the first half. Can the Reign come out with the same intensity, while keeping their nerves steady in front of goal?

Injury / Availability Report

OL Reign

OUT: Angelina (SEI - right knee), Tobin Heath (SEI - left knee), Sinclaire Miramontez (SEI - right foot), Jodi Ulkekul (SEI - right knee)

KC Current

OUT: Jaycie Johnson (right leg), Claire Lavogez (right leg), Sam Mewis (SEI - right leg), Mallory Weber (SEI - right leg), Lynn Williams (SEI - right leg)

Referees

REF: Alexandra Billeter

AR1: Tiffini Turpin

AR2: Jeremy Smith

4TH: Brad Jensen

Lineups

To come

Highlights

To come

How to Watch

Date/Time: Sunday, October 23, 4:30 PM PT

Location: Lumen Field, Seattle, WA

TV: CBS Sports Network (CBSSN)

Streaming (US): CBSSports.com (Must have a cable, dish, or streaming provider that carries CBBSN)

Streaming (International) Twitch (search NWSLOfficial)

