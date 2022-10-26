Five OL Reign players named to NWSL Best and Second XI teams

Five OL Reign players were named to the NWSL’s Best XI and Second XI for the 2022 season, the league announced on Tuesday. Defenders Alana Cook and Sofia Huerta were chosen for the Best XI, while forward Megan Rapinoe and midfielders Jess Fishlock and Rose Lavelle were named to the second team.

The awardees were selected based on weighted voting consisting of votes from players (50%), team owners/GMs/coaches (20%), media (20%) and fans (10%). Each athlete named to the lists will receive a cash bonus from Mastercard in honor of their achievement.

Huerta and Cook were honored for their steadfast defending as part of the stingiest defense in the league, which only conceded 19 goals in 22 matches en route to winning the NWSL Shield. Cook started in every match she was available this season, while Huerta made contributions in 19.

Rapinoe was on fire during the second half of the season, where she scored or assisted on a goal in eight of the team’s final nine games. She was named NWSL Player of the Month for August and was part of the monthly Best XI for August and Sep/Oct. Lavelle scored five goals and added an assist, led the team with 48 shots, and was named to the NWSL Best XI for May and Sep/Oct. Fishlock scored four goals and added two assists while also creating 35 chances and winning 79 duels in the midfield.

Separately, on Wednesday the league announced San Diego Wave goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan as NWSL Goalkeeper of the Year. OL Reign’s Phallon Tullis-Joyce finished third in voting, behind Sheridan and Kansas City’s AD Franch.

The league also announced the Coach of the Year award on Wednesday, which went to San Diego’s Casey Stoney. OL Reign head coach Laura Harvey came in second, while Kansas City’s Matt Potter was third.

2022 NWSL Best XI First Team

Goalkeeper: Kailen Sheridan (SD)

Defenders: Alana Cook (RGN), Naomi Girma (SD), Sofia Huerta (RGN), Carson Pickett (NC)

Midfielders and Forwards: Sam Coffey (POR), Lo’eau LaBonta (KC), Alex Morgan (SD), Debinha (NC), Mallory Pugh (CHI), Sophia Smith (POR)

2022 NWSL Best XI Second Team

Goalkeeper: Adrianna Franch (KC)

Defenders: Kelli Hubly (POR), Hailie Mace (KC), Tatum Milazzo (CHI), Becky Sauerbrunn (POR)

Midfielders and Forwards: Kerolin (NC), Jess Fishlock (RGN), Rose Lavelle (RGN), Diana Ordóñez (NC), Megan Rapinoe (RGN), Ebony Salmon (HOU)