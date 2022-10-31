Six OL Reign players called up by national teams for upcoming friendlies

Six OL Reign players have been called up to their national teams for games in the upcoming November international window. Quinn and Jordyn Huitema have been selected by Canada for a pair of friendlies against Brazil, while Alana Cook, Sofia Huerta, Rose Lavelle and Megan Rapinoe are part of a 24-player roster for the USWNT ahead of a pair of matches against Germany.

Canada will travel to Brazil for their games, facing off first against La Seleção on Nov. 11 and a second time on Nov. 15. Kickoff times, venues and broadcast info for the games have yet to be announced.

The United States will first face Germany on Nov. 10 at 4 PM PT at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Coverage of that game will start at 4 PM PT on FS1. The two sides will play again on Nov. 13 at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, N.J. The second game is scheduled to kick off at 2 PM PT and will air on ESPN.

“These are the kinds of games that help our World Cup preparation in many ways and these 180 minutes to end our schedule this year are going to be extremely valuable for the players and coaches,” said USWNT head coach Vlatko Andonovski. “It will be good to get some players back on the roster and we’re all expecting these games to be very competitive and entertaining for fans.”

U.S. WOMEN’S NATIONAL TEAM ROSTER BY POSITION (CLUB) – NOVEMBER FRIENDLIES VS. GERMANY:

GOALKEEPERS (3): Adrianna Franch (Kansas City Current), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

DEFENDERS (7): Alana Cook (OL Reign), Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns FC), Emily Fox (Racing Louisville FC), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave FC), Sofia Huerta (OL Reign), Hailie Mace (Kansas City Current), Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns FC)

MIDFIELDERS (7): Sam Coffey (Portland Thorns FC), Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyon, FRA), Taylor Kornieck (San Diego Wave FC), Rose Lavelle (OL Reign), Kristie Mewis (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Ashley Sanchez (Washington Spirit), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit)

FORWARDS (7): Ashley Hatch (Washington Spirit), Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave FC), Mallory Pugh (Chicago Red Stars), Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns FC), Alyssa Thompson (Total Futbol Academy)