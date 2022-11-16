OL Reign exercise contract options on four, waive two

Tuesday was the deadline for all NWSL teams to make contract decisions for players from their 2022 rosters. OL Reign announced that they have exercised the 2023 contract options on four players, waived two others, and remain in negotiations with midfielder Marley Canales on a new contract. Sixteen additional players were already under contract for next season.

The players whose options were exercised include midfielders Olivia Athens and Olivia Van der Jagt, and goalkeepers Claudia Dickey and Laurel Ivory.

Defender Sinclaire Miramontez and forward Jodi Ulkekul were waived by the club and are now available to be signed by any team.

“Sinclaire and Jodi were important contributors to our club this past season, both on the field and off of it, as they helped us secure The Women’s Cup and our third NWSL Shield,” said OL Reign General Manager Nick Perera in a team release. “With their talent and experience, we’re confident they will continue to find ways to excel in this sport and beyond.”

Miramontez was acquired by the Reign last December off waivers, having been released by Racing Louisville. She appeared in four regular-season games for OL Reign, starting three, as well as making three appearances during the 2022 NWSL Challenge Cup. Ulkekul was originally added to the roster as a National Team Replacement Player in July before signing a standard contract in mid-August. She made her club debut during The Women’s Cup, but did not feature in any regular-season matches before suffering an ACL tear.

In addition, four players are free agents: defender Lauren Barnes, midfielder Nikki Stanton, and forwards Tobin Heath and Megan Rapinoe. Perera indicated to media last week that the club is in conversation with each them about returning for 2023, but had no updates on the status of those negotiations.

One NWSL free agent has already signed with a new team – defender Kelley O’Hara, who most recently played for the Washington Spirit, announced on Tuesday evening that she is signing with Gotham FC.

OL Reign roster by position, as of Nov. 15, 2022

Goalkeepers (3): Claudia Dickey, Laurel Ivory, Phallon Tullis-Joyce

Defenders (7): Ryanne Brown (LOAN), Alana Cook, Sam Hiatt, Sofia Huerta, Jimena López (INT), Alyssa Malonson (LOAN), Phoebe McClernon

Midfielders (6): Angelina, Olivia Athens, Jess Fishlock, Rose Lavelle, Quinn, Olivia Van der Jagt

Forwards (4): Bethany Balcer, Jordyn Huitema (INT), Tziarra King, Veronica Latsko

INT: International roster spot; LOAN: On loan to FC Nordsjælland of the Danish Elitedivisionen.