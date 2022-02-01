Here is your 2022 OL Reign preseason roster

Yesterday was the announcement of the historic, first-ever league CBA. Today, another sign that 2022 will have a lot of OL Reign is the announcement of their preseason training camp roster.

Twenty-eight players make up Laura Harvey’s initial preseason squad as they prepare for the 2022 edition of the NWSL Challenge Cup and the 10th year of NWSL regular season play. As expected, most of the 2021 roster returns, including stalwarts Jess Fishlock, Megan Rapinoe, Rose Lavelle, Lu Barnes, Quinn, Alana Cook, Bethany Balcer, and Sofia Huerta.

When Harvey returned to coach the team halfway through the 2021 season as the club was climbing up the standings and making a push for the playoffs, it was understandable that she didn’t have the time or flexibility to focus on development plans with the club’s younger players. Much like her appearance on “Coffee & Valkyries” podcast, Harvey expressed her excitement about having a full preseason training camp to work with the players ranging from ten-year veterans to those just drafted in December.

“I am really happy with both the quality and balance in the group as we head into preseason. We have a strong group of returning veterans, a promising group of new players, both with the right mix of age and experience. I am excited to start working with this group, as I believe this squad has great potential,” said Harvey in the club’s roster announcement.

On that same podcast, Harvey mentioned three players without a contract — defender Ryanne Brown, midfielder Olivia van der Jagt, and midfielder Marley Canales — all of whom were selected in the draft and will be competing for one of the few remaining roster spots. Additionally, the announcement confirms that draft pick Kaile Halvorsen will not be reporting to training camp, having opted to finish school. Goalkeeper Cosette Morché also remains on loan at Division 1 Féminine club Grand Paris Seine Ouest 92 Issy through the end of this June.

OL Reign CEO Bill Predmore said of today’s roster announcement, “Having our group together from the start should provide an advantage over last season, where long-term injuries, multiple mid-season signings, a coaching change, and the Olympic tournament all conspired to keep our full group from playing meaningful minutes together until very late in the season. While we still have some important decisions to make regarding the final spots on the roster, Laura has a clear vision for the squad and an understanding of how key players can best contribute. We like this group very much and are excited to see them out on the pitch.”

With OL Reign and other NWSL clubs announcing their preseason training camp rosters, we are not that far away from the NWSL Challenge Cup schedule being revealed as well, in which OL Reign will play at least three home matches at Lumen Field before the 2022 NWSL regular season, scheduled to start in March.

Here’s the full breakdown of OL Reign’s preseason roster.

Goalkeepers (4): Claudia Dickey, Laurel Ivory, Cosette Morché (LOAN), Phallon Tullis-Joyce

Defenders (10): Lu Barnes, Ryanne Brown (DRAFT), Alana Cook, Madison Hammond, Sam Hiatt, Sofia Huerta, Alyssa Malonson, Jimena López (INT), Phoebe McClernon, Sinclaire Miramontez

Midfielders (8): Angelina, Olivia Athens, Marley Canales (DRAFT), Jess Fishlock, Rose Lavelle, Quinn, Nikki Stanton, Olivia van der Jagt (DRAFT)

Forwards (6): Bethany Balcer, Zsanett Kaján (INT/NYR), Tziarra King, Veronica Latsko, Megan Rapinoe, Ally Watt

LOAN: Away on loan

DRAFT: Unsigned draft selection

INT: International spot

NYR: Not yet reported