Seven OL Reign players called up for international duty

While the majority of OL Reign players continue their preseason training in Washington, seven of their teammates will travel around the world for matches during the February FIFA window. Alana Cook, Sofia Huerta, Rose Lavelle, Quinn, Jess Fishlock, Jimena López, and Angelina have all been called up to their national teams.
Cook, Huerta and Lavelle will join the United States Women’s National Team for the SheBelieves Cup, where they will face the Czech Republic, New Zealand, and Iceland. After a standout year with the Reign, Cook has been called into the last two USWNT camps and now has four caps. The switch to right back for the Reign last season put Huerta back in the national team picture as well, and she now has nine caps. Lavelle, the 2021 SheBelieves Cup MVP, has earned 68 caps and scored 18 goals for the United States.
Quinn will join the Canadian Nation Team in England as they compete in the inaugural Arnold Clark Cup competition. The 2020 Olympic gold medalists will face off against England, Germany, and Spain. Quinn has 73 caps and five goals for Canada. All matches in that tournament will stream on Paramount+.
Fishlock and Wales will be competing in the Pinatar Cup. The eight-team tournament features Wales, Scotland, Belgium, Slovakia, Russia, Poland, Republic of Ireland, and Hungary. Wales will face Scotland in their opening match; their opponents for the second and third matches will depend on the outcomes of other games in the tournament. Fishlock has 129 caps for Wales, the most of any player—male or female.
Left back López joins Mexico for two Concacaf qualifying matches for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. While Canada and the U.S. don’t have to participate in this first round of qualifiers, Mexico will take on Suriname and Antigua and Barbuda as they start their campaign. López already has 27 caps for Mexico. All Concacaf qualifiers are streaming on Paramount+.
Angelina and Brazil are playing in the Tournoi de France against the Netherlands, France, and Finland. Angelina, who got her first senior cap at the Olympics, now has nine caps for Brazil, most recently playing with the team in December. In addition to airing on SporTV in Brazil, it appears the matches will stream in the US on beIN SPORTS XTRA as well.
All players will be back with OL Reign by the end of February, well before the team’s first Challenge Cup match. The club kicks off the Challenge Cup at Lumen Field on March 18 against the Portland Thorns.
How to Watch
Wednesday, February 16
Wales vs. Scotland
6:30 a.m. PT
Pinatar Arena Football Center in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Streaming: BBC iPlayer (may only work in UK)
Brazil vs. Netherlands
10:00 a.m. PT
Stade Michel d’Ornano in Caen, France
Streaming: beIN Sports XTRA
Thursday, February 17
England vs. Canada
10:45 a.m. PT
Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough, England
Streaming: Paramount+
Mexico vs. Suriname
6:00 p.m. PT
Estadio Universitario in San Nicolás de los Garza, Nuevo León
Streaming: Paramount+, Concacaf app
United States vs. Czech Republic
8:00 p.m. PT
Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California
TV: ESPN
Saturday, February 19
Wales vs. Belgium OR Slovakia
Time TBD
Pinatar Arena Football Center in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Streaming: TBD
Brazil vs. France
12:10 p.m. PT
Stade Michel d’Ornano in Caen, France
Streaming: beIN Sports XTRA
Sunday, February 20
United States vs. New Zealand
12:00 p.m. PT
Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California
TV: ABC
Canada vs. Germany
12:15 p.m. PT
Carrow Road Stadium in Norwich, England
Streaming: Paramount+
Mexico vs. Antigua Barbuda
1:00 p.m. PT
Estadio Olímpico Félix Sánchez in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
Streaming: Paramount+, Concacaf app
Tuesday, February 22
Wales vs. TBD
Time, Location, Streaming TBD
Brazil vs. Finland
9:30 a.m. PT
Stade Michel d’Ornano in Caen, France
Streaming: beIN Sports XTRA
Wednesday, February 23
Spain vs. Canada
9:15 a.m. PT
Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England
Streaming: Paramount+
United States vs. Iceland
6:00 p.m. PT
Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas
TV: ESPN
