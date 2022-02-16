OL Reign appoints Nick Perera as General Manager

OL Reign today announced the appointment of Nick Perera as the club’s General Manager. He will be responsible for the overall management of soccer operations for the club, taking over those duties from former club CEO Bill Predmore.

“We are excited to add Nick as the General Manager of OL Reign,” said CEO Vincent Berthillot in a team release. “He brings a wealth of valuable experience to the team and has incredible passion for the game. Nick’s values and goals fit well with our mission here at OL Reign and he is an experienced leader. We are confident that he will positively contribute to our club from a soccer perspective but also to the culture of our club.”

Seattle-area soccer fans might recognize Perera’s name, as he has been with the Tacoma Stars for several years, both as a player and more recently also as head coach and general manager. Beyond the Stars, Perera has a lengthy and highly successful soccer resume. After playing youth soccer in Belgium, he helped lead the UC Santa Barbara Gauchos to a 2006 NCAA national title. He started his professional career with a season in Spain before shifting to indoor soccer in the United States. Perera also represents the United States in beach soccer, where he is captain of the squad and has earned 80 caps while appearing in five CONCACAF Championships and three FIFA Beach Soccer World Cups.

“I’m really excited to connect with our world class staff and players,” said Perera. “Simply put: my goal for the organization is success. Success is not a one-dimensional concept. We want to win games and championships, but it is also about strategic planning to ensure long term viability. I want to work towards effectively preparing our organization for sustained success, not only in player and staff retention and recruitment, but also by elevating operational standards across the board.”

Off the field, Perera recently served as Executive Director of Washington Youth Soccer, received a football management degree from the Johan Cruyff Institute in 2014, and earned his US Soccer National B coaching license in 2015. He is also a member of the US Soccer Athlete Council and is fluent in six languages — English, Spanish, French, Dutch, Italian and Portuguese.

“It is a huge privilege and honor to be joining OL Reign and the OL family,” said Perera. “The trajectory for success that has already been charted for this organization, and the ability to invest my effort and passion into a project of this magnitude is humbling.”