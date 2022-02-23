OL Reign to compete in Thorns preseason invitational

OL Reign’s 2022 preseason schedule is taking shape, with the team announcing on Wednesday that they will once again participate in a preseason invitational at Providence Park in Portland. Opponents at the tournament will be the Portland Thorns, Chicago Red Stars, and US U-23 Women’s National Team.

This will be the Reign’s third time participating in the tournament – they previously competed in the inaugural 2016 and 2019 editions. They were also slated to participate in the 2020 edition before the coronavirus pandemic forced its cancellation.

OL Reign will face the hosts in the first game on Saturday, March 5 at 5 PM PT. On Tuesday, March 8 the Reign will play Chicago at 5 PM PT, and they will end the tournament against the US U-23s on Friday, March 11 at 5 PM PT. Matches are open to the public, with tickets going on sale on March 1 at 10 AM PT; each match day will be a double-header with one ticket providing access to both matches. At the time of publication, it was not clear if any matches would be streamed.

Following the conclusion of the tournament, the 2022 NWSL Challenge Cup kicks off on Friday, March 18, with OL Reign hosting the Portland Thorns at Lumen Field at 7 PM PT.