NWSL Challenge Cup broadcast schedule unveiled

The 2022 NWSL Challenge Cup broadcast schedule was unveiled on Tuesday, with five of OL Reign’s group-stage games airing on Paramount+ and one home game on CBS Sports Network. OL Reign’s TV broadcast will be their home game against Angel City FC on April 17. Kickoff for that game has been moved up one hour, to 3 PM PT, to accommodate the TV schedule.

Related OL Reign unveil Challenge Cup schedule

Overall, four games across the competition will air on CBS Sports Network and three games will be shown on over-the-air CBS, including the championship match. All other games will be broadcast domestically on Paramount+. As in prior years, international viewers will be able to watch every match live on Twitch.

Other Challenge Cup group-stage games to air on CBS Sports Network include the Houston Dash at Kansas City Current on April 15 and Racing Louisville at Houston Dash on April 24. Games to be broadcast on CBS include Angel City FC at San Diego Wave on April 2 and Washington Spirit at NC Courage on April 23.

Additionally, the league confirmed the kickoff times and broadcast schedule for the Challenge Cup knockout rounds. The top team from each group will advance to the knockout round, along with the second-place team with the best record from among the three regional groups. The two semifinal matches will take place on Wednesday, May 4. The first game will kick off at 5 PM PT and will air on CBS Sports Network, while the second will follow at 7 PM PT and will air on Paramount+. The championship game will be on Saturday, May 7 with a 10 AM PT kickoff and will be broadcast on CBS. The locations for these matches is still to be announced.