OL Reign 2022 regular season schedule unveiled

It’s finally here! The 2022 NWSL regular season schedule was unveiled Wednesday morning, confirming the dates and times of all 11 OL Reign home games at Lumen Field. The regular season opens on May 1 with a trip to Washington to face the Spirit in a rematch of last year’s playoff semi-final, and concludes with a home game against the Orlando Pride on October 1. The Reign have one Wednesday home game, two Friday night home matches, and eight home games on the weekend.

Of note, the second week of regular season games overlaps with the championship match for the Challenge Cup on May 7, meaning that the teams involved in that match will need to have their regular season games on that weekend postponed until later in the year. OL Reign are currently scheduled to host Racing Louisville on May 8 in their regular-season home opener. July 1 against North Carolina will be OL Reign’s annual Pride Match, and their final home game of the season will be Fan Appreciation Day.

The Concacaf Women’s World Cup qualifying tournament takes place in Monterrey, Mexico, from July 4-18, and the UEFA Women’s Euro runs from July 6-31, so teams will be missing a number of key players for some matches during that month.

For fans looking to plan double-header weekends, there are plenty! On May 29, the Reign host San Diego Wave at noon and Charlotte FC visits the Sounders at 6:30 PM. June 18 sees a Seattle/LA double-header, with the Sounders hosting LAFC at noon and Angel City FC visiting the Reign at 7 PM. July 9 and 10 will feature both Seattle teams hosting their Portland counterparts – the Timbers visit the Sounders on Saturday at 1:30 PM and the Reign host the Thorns on Sunday at 3 PM. At the end of July, both Seattle teams will visit Banc of California Stadium on the same weekend, with the Sounders playing LAFC on July 29 and the Reign taking on Angel City on July 30. On August 14, the Reign face Gotham FC at noon and Real Salt Lake visits the Sounders at 7 PM. Finally, on September 9, Chicago Red Stars visit the Reign at 7 PM, while the Sounders host Austin FC the following day at 5 PM.

There are only a few conflicts with Seattle Storm home games — with both teams hosting at the same time on July 1 and with home games three hours apart on May 29 and August 7.

OL Reign’s complete regular season schedule is below; the full schedule for every team can be viewed at the league website. Broadcast details will be shared at a later date.

Which games are you most looking forward to?