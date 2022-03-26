OL Reign head on their road for their second match of the Challenge Cup tournament. Today at 1 PM PT, they’ll be facing expansion club Angel City FC. The match will stream on Paramount+ for fans in the U.S. and Twitch for international viewers (search NWSLOfficial).

Both teams enter the match on the heels of a 1:1 home draw, with Angel City drawing with San Diego and the Reign ending level with Portland.

This is a dangerous expansion side that is now home to three former Reign players: Dani Weatherholt, Madison Hammond, and Jasmyne Spencer. They also have talented players like the always-lethal Christen Press and Japanese international Jun Endo.

The Reign lead the league in total passes (566) after one match, but they’ll have to get more creative in the final third if they want to dominate possession and score a few goals.

It should be another near-sellout crowd at Titan Stadium in Fullerton, California, which has a capacity of 10,000.

What to Watch

Keep the front 4 of ACFC’s squad contained (Press, Savannah McCaskill, Tyler Lussi, Endo)

Win balls high in the midfield and transition

More creativity in the final third

Injury Report

OL Reign

OUT: Megan Rapinoe (calf), Alyssa Malonson (knee)

Angel City FC

OUT: Megan Reid (concussion), Paige Nielsen (illness), M.A. Vignola (right hip), Katie Cousins (right hip), Sarah Gorden (right knee)

Lineups

Highlights

12’ - GOALLLLLLL, Veronica Latsko! Lavelle with the assist, and great vision from Fishlock and work from Balcer to get the ball to Lavelle.

17’ - Alana Cook puts OL Reign up 2-0! Lavelle to Angelina to Cook: GOAL. That’s Angelina’s second assist in two games.

31’ - Savannah McCaskill shown a straight red for the studs up slide on this play.

Savannah McCaskill is given a straight and ejected 31' for this tackle.#LAvRGN | 0 - 2 pic.twitter.com/TMiuRAKp1E — The Equalizer (@EqualizerSoccer) March 26, 2022

50’ - Goal, Angelina! Some fantastic combination play and a very unselfish ball from Latsko. 3-0 Reign.

67’ - Darn. Some lax defending from the Reign here. Tyler Lussi puts one in for Angel City. 3-1 now.

How to Watch

Date/Time: March 26, 1 PM PT

Location: Titan Stadium in Fullerton, California

TV: None

Streaming (US/Canada): Paramount+

Streaming (International): Twitch (search NWSLOfficial)

Join the Discussion

This is your OL Reign versus Angel City FC Challenge Cup gamethread. Join the discussion here in the comments, or follow the action on Twitter: @rovalks.