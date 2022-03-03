OL Reign permanently transfer goalkeeper Cosette Morché to GPSO 92 Issy

OL Reign announced today that the club has permanently transferred goalkeeper Cosette Morché to Grand Paris Seine Ouest 92 Issy of the French first division, where she has been on loan since July 2021. Terms of the transfer were not disclosed.

Morché was acquired by the Reign in December 2020 from Swedish Damallsvenskan club Eskilstuna United DFF and made the matchday roster three times, but did not make any appearances for the Reign before going on loan. At Issy, Morche has made 13 starts and kept one clean sheet, with a record of two wins, one draw, and ten losses.

OL Reign continue their preseason preparations ahead of kicking off the 2022 NWSL Challenge Cup on Friday, March 18 against Portland Thorns FC at Lumen Field. The Reign currently have a roster of 24 players signed, plus three unsigned draft picks still in camp.