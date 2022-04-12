OL Reign to compete in 2022 The Women’s Cup tournament

OL Reign will be traveling to Louisville this August to take part in the 2022 edition of The Women’s Cup. The tournament will feature six international clubs taking part in seven matches over the course of a week. In addition to the Reign, competitors will include Racing Louisville, Club América from Liga MX Femenil, the WE League’s Nippon TV Tokyo Verdy Beleza from Japan, plus two yet to be announced clubs from Spain and England, which are rumored to likely be Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur.

Last year’s edition of the tournament, which featured Racing Louisville, Chicago Red Stars, Bayern Munich, and Paris St-Germain, saw Louisville raise the trophy after defeating Bayern in a shootout in the final.

“OL Reign is excited and honored to participate in The Women’s Cup this year,” said OL Reign General Manager Nick Perera in a team release. “This is a wonderful opportunity to compete at a world-class event against top-caliber teams from across the globe, as well as showcase our organization and our league.”

The four international clubs will open the tournament with quarterfinals on Sunday, Aug. 14. On Wednesday, Aug. 17, the winners will meet Racing and OL Reign in the semifinals, while the two losing teams from Sunday will play against each other for fifth place. The final and third-place matches are scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 20. Broadcast info for all matches will be announced at a later date.

All matches will take place at Racing Louisville’s home, Lynn Family Stadium, which also hosted last year’s version of the tournament as well as the 2021 NWSL Championship game. Tournament organizers are planning additional events throughout the week, including a music festival and youth soccer activities.

Club América won the Liga MX Femenil title in 2018 and is consistently among the top teams in Liga MX Femenil. They finished fifth in the 2021/22 Apertura and are currently fourth in the Clausura. Tokyo Verdy Beleza has a long record of success in Japan, finishing first or second in its league every year since 1997. The club also has a record 15 titles in the Empress’s Cup and three domestic trebles.

The Women’s Cup will be staged completely outside of the regular-season NWSL schedule. Visiting European clubs will arrive in the final stages of their preseasons, and both NWSL teams in the competition are off that weekend. Further information and tickets are available at TheWomensCup.world.