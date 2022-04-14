OL Reign vs. San Diego Wave: Livestream, how to watch, schedule, lineups

OL Reign kick off their first-ever match against expansion club San Diego Wave tonight, hosting the California club at Lumen Field. The game starts at 7 PM PT and will stream on Paramount+ for fans in the U.S. and Twitch for international viewers.

OL Reign enter the match with a 2-0-1 (W-L-D) record in the Challenge Cup, while San Diego is 1-1-1. Both sides have scored five goals in three matches, while the Wave have given up four goals compared to two for the Reign. Both sides have a number of scoring threats. Five different OL Reign players have scored so far, while four different San Diego players have found the back of the net.

With just two matches remaining after this one, it’s important for the Reign to earn points tonight if they want to progress in the Challenge Cup. The winner of each of the three divisions — West, Central, and East — automatically advances to the Challenge Cup semifinals, while the top-ranked second-place team gets the last spot.

Expect a lot of rotation in the starting lineup, as seven players have just returned from international duty — some only arriving back in Seattle yesterday. In addition, OL Reign have another home match on Sunday against Angel City, making rest and rotation in this mid-week battle a necessity for two reasons.

What to Watch

Control the tempo

Defend well in the box

Stay healthy for Sunday

Availability Report

OL Reign

OUT: Angelina (right ankle), Megan Rapinoe (right calf)

QUESTIONABLE: Quinn, Jess Fishlock, Alana Cook, Sofia Huerta, Rose Lavelle, Jimena Lopez (return from international duty)

San Diego Wave

OUT: Makenzy Doniak (left knee), Mia Gyau (right thigh)

QUESTIONABLE: Kailen Sheridan (return from international duty)

Lineups

Here's our Starting XI and Game Changers, presented by @Gatorade pic.twitter.com/aPAr8E669P — San Diego Wave FC (@sandiegowavefc) April 15, 2022

Highlights

Reign get a messy goal in the box off a corner kick. (1-0 Reign)

Bethany Balcer with a GOALAZO. (2-0 Reign)

AND ANOTHER! Bethany Balcer gets her first of the season with a from distance!#RGNvSD | 2 - 0 pic.twitter.com/hZBqW1BjmS — The Equalizer (@EqualizerSoccer) April 15, 2022

Another wild one with a looping shot to the far post after a messy corner kick, Reign running rampant. (3-0 Reign)

Get you a center back that scores with lob shots like @samhiatt16. #RGNvSDW #NWSLChallengeCup pic.twitter.com/O2Adqi8LNM — Ride of the Valkyries (@rovalks) April 15, 2022

Alex Morgan gets a goal, remains good. (3-1 Reign)

Alex Morgan pulls one back for San Diego #RGNvSD | 3 - 1 pic.twitter.com/YZMx0HxyJG — The Equalizer (@EqualizerSoccer) April 15, 2022

How to Watch

Date/Time: Thursday, April 14, 7 PM PT

Location: Lumen Field, Seattle

TV: None

Streaming (US/Canada): Paramount+

Streaming (International): Twitch (search NWSLOfficial)

Join the Discussion

This is your OL Reign versus San Diego Wave Challenge Cup gamethread. Join the discussion here in the comments, or follow the action on Twitter: @rovalks.