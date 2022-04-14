OL Reign vs. San Diego Wave: Livestream, how to watch, schedule, lineups

OL Reign kick off their first-ever match against expansion club San Diego Wave tonight, hosting the California club at Lumen Field. The game starts at 7 PM PT and will stream on Paramount+ for fans in the U.S. and Twitch for international viewers.
OL Reign enter the match with a 2-0-1 (W-L-D) record in the Challenge Cup, while San Diego is 1-1-1. Both sides have scored five goals in three matches, while the Wave have given up four goals compared to two for the Reign. Both sides have a number of scoring threats. Five different OL Reign players have scored so far, while four different San Diego players have found the back of the net.
With just two matches remaining after this one, it’s important for the Reign to earn points tonight if they want to progress in the Challenge Cup. The winner of each of the three divisions — West, Central, and East — automatically advances to the Challenge Cup semifinals, while the top-ranked second-place team gets the last spot.
Expect a lot of rotation in the starting lineup, as seven players have just returned from international duty — some only arriving back in Seattle yesterday. In addition, OL Reign have another home match on Sunday against Angel City, making rest and rotation in this mid-week battle a necessity for two reasons.
What to Watch
- Control the tempo
- Defend well in the box
- Stay healthy for Sunday
Availability Report
OL Reign
OUT: Angelina (right ankle), Megan Rapinoe (right calf)
QUESTIONABLE: Quinn, Jess Fishlock, Alana Cook, Sofia Huerta, Rose Lavelle, Jimena Lopez (return from international duty)
San Diego Wave
OUT: Makenzy Doniak (left knee), Mia Gyau (right thigh)
QUESTIONABLE: Kailen Sheridan (return from international duty)
Lineups
Highlights
Reign get a messy goal in the box off a corner kick. (1-0 Reign)
Bethany Balcer with a GOALAZO. (2-0 Reign)
Another wild one with a looping shot to the far post after a messy corner kick, Reign running rampant. (3-0 Reign)
Alex Morgan gets a goal, remains good. (3-1 Reign)
How to Watch
Date/Time: Thursday, April 14, 7 PM PT
Location: Lumen Field, Seattle
TV: None
Streaming (US/Canada): Paramount+
Streaming (International): Twitch (search NWSLOfficial)
