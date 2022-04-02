Saturday night marks the second meeting between the Portland Thorns and OL Reign in the 2022 NWSL Challenge Cup, a tournament that will run through May. The road match at Providence Park kicks off at 7 PM PT and will stream on Paramount+ for fans in the U.S. and Twitch for international viewers.

The Reign remain without Megan Rapinoe due to injury and will be starting a new left back on the backline — as Lauren Barnes is suspended due to picking up two yellow cards in the tournament. Portland will be without Yasmeen Ryan, who started the last three matches in the midfield for the Thorns, and could be without left wingback Meghan Klingenberg.

Portland currently sits at the top of the West group with 7 points, although they’ve played one more game than OL Reign, who have 4 points in two matches.

What to Watch

Set the tone early

Compete for all 90 minutes

Defend Portland well in transition

Availability Report

OL Reign

OUT: Lauren Barnes (suspension – card accumulation), Alyssa Malonson (knee), Megan Rapinoe (calf)

Portland Thorns

OUT: Crystal Dunn (maternity leave), Yazmeen Ryan (excused absence), Becky Sauerbrunn (right knee)

QUESTIONABLE: Meghan Klingenberg (left hip)

Lineups

Highlights

To come

How to Watch

Date/Time: April 2, 7 PM PT

Location: Providence Park, Portland

TV: None

Streaming (US/Canada): Paramount+

Streaming (International): Twitch (search NWSLOfficial)

Join the Discussion

This is your OL Reign versus Portland Thorns Challenge Cup gamethread. Join the discussion here in the comments, or follow the action on Twitter: @rovalks.