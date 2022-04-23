It’s the final group-stage match of the NWSL Challenge Cup, as OL Reign head south to take on the San Diego Wave. The game kicks off at 7 PM PT tonight and will stream on Paramount+ for fans in the U.S. and Twitch for international viewers.
The Reign currently sit at the top of the West division in the NWSL Challenge Cup with 13 points, and a win or draw will guarantee a #1 seed for the semifinals on May 4. North Carolina is through in the East division, earning 12 points.
Unfortunately, the league confirmed on Friday that teams with a stadium conflict on May 4 — the Seattle Sounders host the Concacaf Champions League final that night — will have to play their semifinal match at the lower seed’s stadium.
OL Reign has a 4-0-1 record coming into the match, while San Diego are 1-3-1. The Wave have scored eight goals in their five matches while allowing 10. Six of those 10 goals were given up in the last two matches.
What to Watch
- Defend well in the box
- Create more chances in the final third
- Control for all 90 minutes
Injury / Availability Report
OL Reign
OUT: Angelina (right ankle), Tziarra King (right ankle), Megan Rapinoe (right calf)
San Diego
OUT: Kayla Bruster (left thigh), Abby Dahlkemper (COVID Protocol), Katie Johnson (COVID Protocol), Mia Gyau (right thigh), Kristen McNabb (suspension – card accumulation)
Lineups
Your Starting XI
Let's GO❗️
Starting XI and Game Changers for tonight's match.
#WaveFC #NWSL#NWSLChallengeCup
Highlights
13’ - Apparently, Ally Watt got her first NWSL goal!!! But the stream was down so nobody can watch it.
45+3’ - The Reign got a bogus handball call in the box, and Alex Morgan equalizes for San Diego
I have no clue where in this sequence there is supposedly a foul or handball. Regardless, the teams are now level. pic.twitter.com/B1LLyXyjwk— The Equalizer (@EqualizerSoccer) April 24, 2022
How to Watch
Date/Time: Saturday, April 23, 7 PM PT
Location: Torero Stadium, San Diego, CA
TV: None
Streaming (US/Canada): Paramount+
Streaming (International): Twitch (search NWSLOfficial)
