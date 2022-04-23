 clock menu more-arrow no yes

OL Reign vs. San Diego Wave FC: Livestream, how to watch, schedule, lineups

7 PM PT. Paramount+. Watch with us.

By Susie Rantz
It’s the final group-stage match of the NWSL Challenge Cup, as OL Reign head south to take on the San Diego Wave. The game kicks off at 7 PM PT tonight and will stream on Paramount+ for fans in the U.S. and Twitch for international viewers.

The Reign currently sit at the top of the West division in the NWSL Challenge Cup with 13 points, and a win or draw will guarantee a #1 seed for the semifinals on May 4. North Carolina is through in the East division, earning 12 points.

Unfortunately, the league confirmed on Friday that teams with a stadium conflict on May 4 — the Seattle Sounders host the Concacaf Champions League final that night — will have to play their semifinal match at the lower seed’s stadium.

OL Reign has a 4-0-1 record coming into the match, while San Diego are 1-3-1. The Wave have scored eight goals in their five matches while allowing 10. Six of those 10 goals were given up in the last two matches.

What to Watch

  • Defend well in the box
  • Create more chances in the final third
  • Control for all 90 minutes

Injury / Availability Report

OL Reign

OUT: Angelina (right ankle), Tziarra King (right ankle), Megan Rapinoe (right calf)

San Diego

OUT: Kayla Bruster (left thigh), Abby Dahlkemper (COVID Protocol), Katie Johnson (COVID Protocol), Mia Gyau (right thigh), Kristen McNabb (suspension – card accumulation)

Lineups

Highlights

13’ - Apparently, Ally Watt got her first NWSL goal!!! But the stream was down so nobody can watch it.

45+3’ - The Reign got a bogus handball call in the box, and Alex Morgan equalizes for San Diego

How to Watch

Date/Time: Saturday, April 23, 7 PM PT

Location: Torero Stadium, San Diego, CA

TV: None

Streaming (US/Canada): Paramount+

Streaming (International): Twitch (search NWSLOfficial)

Join the Discussion

This is your OL Reign versus San Diego Challenge Cup gamethread. Join the discussion here in the comments, or follow the action on Twitter: @rovalks.

