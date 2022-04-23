It’s the final group-stage match of the NWSL Challenge Cup, as OL Reign head south to take on the San Diego Wave. The game kicks off at 7 PM PT tonight and will stream on Paramount+ for fans in the U.S. and Twitch for international viewers.

The Reign currently sit at the top of the West division in the NWSL Challenge Cup with 13 points, and a win or draw will guarantee a #1 seed for the semifinals on May 4. North Carolina is through in the East division, earning 12 points.

Unfortunately, the league confirmed on Friday that teams with a stadium conflict on May 4 — the Seattle Sounders host the Concacaf Champions League final that night — will have to play their semifinal match at the lower seed’s stadium.

OL Reign has a 4-0-1 record coming into the match, while San Diego are 1-3-1. The Wave have scored eight goals in their five matches while allowing 10. Six of those 10 goals were given up in the last two matches.

What to Watch

Defend well in the box

Create more chances in the final third

Control for all 90 minutes

Injury / Availability Report

OL Reign

OUT: Angelina (right ankle), Tziarra King (right ankle), Megan Rapinoe (right calf)

San Diego

OUT: Kayla Bruster (left thigh), Abby Dahlkemper (COVID Protocol), Katie Johnson (COVID Protocol), Mia Gyau (right thigh), Kristen McNabb (suspension – card accumulation)

Lineups

Highlights

13’ - Apparently, Ally Watt got her first NWSL goal!!! But the stream was down so nobody can watch it.

45+3’ - The Reign got a bogus handball call in the box, and Alex Morgan equalizes for San Diego

I have no clue where in this sequence there is supposedly a foul or handball. Regardless, the teams are now level. pic.twitter.com/B1LLyXyjwk — The Equalizer (@EqualizerSoccer) April 24, 2022

How to Watch

Date/Time: Saturday, April 23, 7 PM PT

Location: Torero Stadium, San Diego, CA

TV: None

Streaming (US/Canada): Paramount+

Streaming (International): Twitch (search NWSLOfficial)

