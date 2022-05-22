After a tough set of travel, OL Reign are now settled in for a three-game home series. That begins today with a match against the Washington Spirit. The home game at Lumen Field kicks off at 3 PM PT and will stream on Paramount+ (US) and Twitch (Canada/international).

OL Reign enter this match with an 0-1-2 record in the regular season, while the Spirit are 1- 1- 1.

This is the last regular-season battle between the two sides, who match up very well tactically. In their last meeting, which was the NWSL Challenge Cup semifinal, the two sides played to a scoreless draw before the Spirit won on penalties. The Reign have yet to host Washington at Lumen Field, and the Spirit are the ones with more travel this time around, and they come into this match with three days of rest.

OL Reign will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of the passage of Title IX at the match today, and fans will have an opportunity to bid on commemorative Title IX player jerseys.

OL Reign again have no players on the injury report, giving Laura Harvey plenty of options to choose from and a deep bench to call on this match.

What to Watch

Win the duels and second balls

Turn early pressure into a goal

Defend well in the box

Injury / Availability Report

OL Reign

OUT: NONE!

Washington Spirit

OUT: Dorian Bailey (cheekbone), Jordan Baggett (concussion), Averie Collins (knee), Tori Huster (SEI - left lower leg), Tara McKeown (foot), Gaby Vincent (calf)

Lineups

Highlights

To come

How to Watch

Date/Time: Sunday, May 22, 3 PM PT

Location: Lumen Field, Seattle

TV: None

Streaming (US): Paramount+

Streaming (International): Twitch (search NWSLOfficial)

Join the Discussion

This is your OL Reign versus Washington Spirit gamethread. Join the discussion here in the comments, or follow the action on Twitter: @rovalks.