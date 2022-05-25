It’s OL Reign matchday. Wednesday night’s OL Reign opponent is the Kansas City Current. The home match at Lumen Field kicks off at 7 PM PT and will stream on Paramount+ (U.S.) and Twitch (Canada/international).

It’s the first time the Reign are facing the Current in 2022. After both teams advanced to the Challenge Cup semifinals, they’ve struggled a bit to recover and get results at the start of the regular season. OL Reign enter this match with an 0-1-3 record in the regular season, while KC Current are 0-3-1.

OL Reign have created some great chances in the regular season, but only have 3 goals in 4 games to show for it — and have been held scoreless their last two matches. Reign head coach Laura Harvey hopes to see that change tonight.

“We’re performing well, we’re just not punishing the opponent in the area of the game that matters the most, which is putting the ball in the back of the net. But we are creating more chances right now than any of my teams have ever created since I have coached in this league. Now we just have to turn that into goals and I believe we can do that.”

What to Watch

Contain KC’s speedy forwards

Keep creating (and finishing) chances

KC isn’t great in the air — punish them on a cross or set piece

Injury / Availability Report

OL Reign

OUT: None!

KC Current

OUT: Chardonnay Curran (Covid protocol), Lo’eau LaBonta (Covid protocol), Chloe Logarzo (right leg), Hailie Mace (Covid protocol), Sam Mewis (right leg), Izzy Rodriguez (Covid protocol), Mallory Weber (SEI – right leg), Lynn Williams (SEI – right leg)

QUESTIONABLE: Maddie Nolf (right leg)

Lineups

Kansas City's Starting XI pic.twitter.com/TNaTXTsIzx — KC Current (@thekccurrent) May 26, 2022

Highlights

To come

How to Watch

Date/Time: Wednesday, May 25, 7 PM PT

Location: Lumen Field, Seattle

TV: None

Streaming (US): Paramount+

Streaming (International): Twitch (search NWSLOfficial)

Join the Discussion

This is your OL Reign versus KC Current gamethread. Join the discussion here in the comments, or follow the action on Twitter: @rovalks.