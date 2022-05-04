Wednesday night marks the NWSL Challenge Cup semifinal for OL Reign. They’ll be facing the Washington Spirit at Audi Field, with kickoff at 5 PM PT. The match will air on CBS Sports Network, which means it will not be available on Paramount+. It will also stream on Twitch for international fans.
For any fans heading to the Sounders match, the club confirmed they will be airing the Reign game in the concourse area throughout the stadium (those hanging near concessions areas), but it won’t be on the big screens that you can see from your seats.
Because this is a semifinal, the clubs will go straight to penalty kicks after regulation.
If OL Reign win, they’ll be hosting the Challenge Cup final at Lumen Field on Saturday, with kickoff at 10 AM PT. Tickets will be offered at $15 for the entire stadium and will go on sale immediately after the semifinal concludes. If the Reign can win the Challenge Cup, each player will get $10,000 — there’s meaningful stuff on the line here.
If the Reign lose, they’ll be hosting their regular-season home opener on Sunday. Confusing, we know. Let’s just focus on winning.
After falling to the Spirit 2-1 over the weekend, OL Reign will be hungry to put in a stronger performance tonight. They’ll have the full complement of players available, with literally ZERO players on the injury list for the match. Yes, that means we could see Megan Rapinoe tonight.
What to Watch
- Stay composed when Washington press
- Shoot early
- Limit the Spirit in transition
Injury / Availability Report
OL Reign
OUT: None (4 PM PT UPDATE: Quinn is now out with a right leg injury)
Washington Spirit
OUT: Averie Collins (knee), Tori Huster (SEI - left lower leg), Tara McKeown (foot), Gaby Vincent (calf)
QUESTIONABLE: Andi Sullivan (calf)
Lineups
Your Starting XI | @WashSpirit— OL Reign (@OLReign) May 4, 2022
LET'S GOOO ‼️
@CBSSportsNet #BoldTogether #NWSLChallengeCup pic.twitter.com/FOO7W90fTh
In honor of #MayThe4thBeWithYou … tonight’s starting XI pic.twitter.com/CNbEh7msVj— Washington Spirit (@WashSpirit) May 4, 2022
Highlights
To come
How to Watch
Date/Time: Wednesday, May 4, 5 PM PT
Location: Audi Field, Washington, D.C.
TV: CBS Sports Network
Streaming (US): CBS Sports (note: CBSSN matches don’t stream simultaneously on Paramount+
Streaming (International): Twitch (search NWSLOfficial)
Join the Discussion
This is your OL Reign versus Washington Spirit, Challenge Cup semifinal gamethread. Join the discussion here in the comments, or follow the action on Twitter: @rovalks.
Loading comments...