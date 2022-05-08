It’s the OL Reign regular-season home opener! Sunday’s match at Lumen FIeld kicks off at 3 PM PT, as the Reign host Racing Louisville for the first time this year. For those who can’t make it to Lumen, the game will stream on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Twitch for international viewers.

Like the Reign, Racing Louisville started the regular season with a 2-1 road loss to Chicago. They went 1-2-3 in the Challenge Cup, scoring 8 goals while allowing 7. Last year, Louisville played very direct soccer — scoring the second-fewest goals while conceding the most. This year, with new player additions and a new coach, they are deploying a different style. Louisville likes to press high and move the ball up the field through possession.

OL Reign players, meanwhile, still have a bitter taste in their mouths after a disappointing midweek loss in the Challenge Cup semifinal. Despite outplaying the Spirit, the Reign couldn’t find the back of the net in regulation, and a missed handball call in the box on the final play prevented the Reign from going ahead before penalties. They ultimately fell in the 10th round and are rather motivated to channel their frustration in another match.

“I think that will definitely be motivating us for some time to come,” defender Sam Hiatt said.

What to Watch

How does the Reign Revenge Tour start?

Finish more of their chances

Calmly build from the back

Injury / Availability Report

OL Reign

OUT: Megan Rapinoe (right calf)

Racing Louisville

OUT: Emily Fox (left leg), Nadia Nadim (right leg)

Lineups

Highlights

To come

How to Watch

Date/Time: Sunday, May 8, 3 PM PT

Location: Lumen Field, Seattle

TV: None

Streaming (US): Paramount+

Streaming (International): Twitch (search NWSLOfficial)

