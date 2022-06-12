OL Reign concludes their two-game road show on Sunday afternoon with a match against the San Diego Wave. The game, taking place at Torero Stadium, kicks off at 2 PM PT and will stream on Paramount+ for fans in the U.S. and Twitch for international viewers.

OL Reign enters the match with a 2-2-3 record and has scored five goals while letting in five. San Diego is 4-2-2, having played one more match, and has scored 12 goals while conceding seven. The Reign are coming off a 1-0 loss to Chicago, while San Diego came from behind to earn a 2-2 draw with Portland in a midweek home match.

While everyone is healthy for OL Reign (yay!), they will be without Kim Little, who did get her visa approved but hasn’t made it to the U.S. quite yet. San Diego will be without centerback Abby Dahlkemper, who has a broken rib.

What to Watch

Stop Taylor Kornieck: The midfielder scored two goals in their last match and was named to the May Team of the Month. She wins duels and creates a lot of chances in the attacking midfield role for San Diego — and she’s a constant threat on set pieces.

Rose Lavelle, Jess Fishlock, and Sofia Huerta have been the main creators for OL Reign. If opposing teams stop these options, can the Reign get others involved? Score early: The Reign can open the floodgates if they put their opponent on the back foot early, but they haven’t managed to do that recently. How about an early goal today?

Injury / Availability Report

OL Reign

OUT: None

San Diego Wave

OUT: Abby Dahlkemper (ribs)

Lineups

To come

Highlights

To come

How to Watch

Date/Time: Sunday, June 12, 2 PM PT

Location: Torero Stadium, San Diego, CA

TV: None

Streaming (US): Paramount+

Streaming (International) Twitch (search NWSLOfficial)

