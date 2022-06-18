OL Reign are back at home on Saturday after a two-match road trip and will be looking to pick up three points against expansion club Angel City FC. The match kicks off at 7 PM PT at Lumen Field and will stream on Twitch for fans in the U.S. and abroad.

OL Reign enters the match with a 2-2-4 record and has scored six goals while allowing six. The club sits sixth in the league standings. Angel City is in fourth with a 4-3-1 record and has scored seven goals while conceding eight.

As OL Reign head coach Laura Harvey said in a pre-match press conference, Angel CIty has a lot of in-game tactical flexibility — and much of that depends on the state of the game. They know how to manage a lead. In fact, the visiting Angel City has won every game in which it has scored this season (7 goals in 4 wins). The Reign will need to keep them out of the net so they can dictate the speed of play.

While everyone is healthy for OL Reign (yay!), they will again be without Kim Little, who is still waiting to get her visa approved.

What to Watch

Let’s score goals: OL Reign have gone six straight games without scoring more than one goal, the team’s longest streak since a string of eight games from July to August in 2019. Can they finally break that today?

OL Reign have gone six straight games without scoring more than one goal, the team’s longest streak since a string of eight games from July to August in 2019. Can they finally break that today? Reliance on outside backs: Both the Reign and Angel City use their outside backs in possession and to create — with the Reign getting their fullbacks higher up the pitch.

Both the Reign and Angel City use their outside backs in possession and to create — with the Reign getting their fullbacks higher up the pitch. Keeping speed in control: Simone Charley gave the Reign trouble during the Challenge Cup. Alex Morgan got in behind the Reign defense at the start of last week’s match. How does the Reign defense manage speed tonight?

Injury / Availability Report

OL Reign

OUT: None!

Angel City

OUT: Sarah Gorden (right knee), Christen Press (SEI - right knee), Jasmyne Spencer (left knee), M.A. Vignola (right hip)

Lineups

To come

Highlights

To come

How to Watch

Date/Time: Saturday, June 18, 7 PM PT

Location: Lumen Field, Seattle

TV: None

Streaming (US/International): Twitch (search NWSLOfficial)

