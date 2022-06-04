OL Reign kick off a two-game road show today with a match against the Chicago Red Stars. The game begins at 12 PM PT and will stream on Twitch (NWSLOfficial) for viewers in the U.S. and internationally.

The Reign enter the match with a 2-1-3 record and have scored five goals while letting in four. Chicago is 2-1-2, having played one fewer match, and has scored 10 goals while conceding eight.

OL Reign will be without reigning NWSL MVP Jess Fishlock, who is out due to a leg injury — presumably the one she picked up last weekend against San Diego. Megan Rapinoe remains out with a back injury.

What to Watch

Who works harder? Chicago is a team that works hard and wins duels. Can the Reign win more first and second balls on the road?

Set pieces: Five of the goals Chicago has conceded so far in the regular season have come from set pieces. Will the Reign add to that tally?

Five of the goals Chicago has conceded so far in the regular season have come from set pieces. Will the Reign add to that tally? Getting around the midfield: Chicago likes to pack a lot of players in the middle of the field. The Reign mostly use their outside backs for width. Can they find their wide players in dangerous spots to create (and finish!) plenty of chances?

Injury / Availability Report

OL Reign

OUT: Jess Fishlock (left leg), Megan Rapinoe (back)

Chicago Red Stars

OUT: Tierna Davidson (SEI –right knee), Morgan Gautrat (left calf), Casey Krueger (maternity leave), Bianca St. Georges (illness), Kealia Watt (left knee), Sarah Woldmoe (maternity leave), Arin Wright (right hip)

Lineups

Highlights

How to Watch

Date/Time: Saturday, June 3, 12 PM PT

Location: SeatGeek Stadium, Bridgeview, IL

TV: None

Streaming (US and International): Twitch (search NWSLOfficial)

