After a league-wide international break last week, OL Reign is back in action, hosting the North Carolina Courage at Lumen Field on Friday night. The match, which will be OL Reign’s Pride celebration, kicks off at 7 PM PT and will stream on Paramount+ for fans in the U.S. and Twitch for international viewers.

OL Reign enters the match with a 3-2-4 record, while North Carolina are 2-4-1, having played two fewer matches than the Reign.

While OL Reign has significant absences due to international duty, both Kim Little and Tobin Heath are available for selection. Heath arrived on Monday and hasn’t played a match since April, while Little arrived just yesterday. Neither is likely to start, but they could make a sub appearance — certainly not a bad set of players to bring into a match.

What to Watch

Depth, depth, depth: Both sides will be without key players due to international duty. Which team is able to play their style more effectively with their rotational players?

Both sides will be without key players due to international duty. Which team is able to play their style more effectively with their rotational players? Pressure NC’s backline: The Courage are a team that likes to maintain possession and build from the back. Can the Reign pressure them into mistakes high up the pitch?

The Courage are a team that likes to maintain possession and build from the back. Can the Reign pressure them into mistakes high up the pitch? Midfield battle: North Carolina has some players who like to battle in the midfield. The Reign will be without Rose Lavelle and Quinn. Can other players step up to win those duels in the middle of the field?

Injury / Availability Report

OL Reign

OUT: None

QUESTIONABLE: None

INTERNATIONAL DUTY: Angelina (BRA), Alana Cook (USA), Sofia Huerta (USA), Jordyn Huitema (CAN), Rose Lavelle (USA), Jimena Lopez (MEX), Quinn (CAN), Megan Rapinoe (USA)

NC Courage

OUT: KiKi Pickett (right knee), Valerie Gauvin (left knee)

QUESTIONABLE: Abby Erceg (right knee)

INTERNATIONAL DUTY: Debinha (BRA), Casey Murphy (USA), Diana Ordoñez (MEX), Havana Solaun (JAM)

Lineups

Kim Little is starting!!!!

Highlights

39' - Katelyn Rowland makes another big save!

52' - Goooooal, Jess Fishlock

74' - Bethany Balcer puts the Reign up 2-0!

How to Watch

Date/Time: Friday, July 1, 7 PM PT

Location: Lumen Field, Seattle

TV: None

Streaming (US): Paramount+

Streaming (International): Twitch (search NWSLOfficial)

Join the Discussion

This is your OL Reign versus NC Courage gamethread. Join the discussion here in the comments, or follow the action on Twitter: @rovalks.