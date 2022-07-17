OL Reign begin their three-game road trip in Kansas City on Sunday. They’ll face the KC Current at Children’s Mercy Park, with a kickoff time of 4 PM PT. The game will stream on Paramount+ for fans in the U.S. and Twitch for international viewers (search NWSL Official).

After Saturday’s matches, OL Reign sits in 5th place with a 4-2-5 record (11 GF, 8 GA). Kansas City is in 7th with a 4-4-3 record (11 GF, 14 GA). The Reign could jump back into 4th place with a win. The Current are riding a six-match undefeated streak, while OL Reign have gone four matches without a loss.

OL Reign will still be without their eight players on international duty, but fans could see Tobin Heath’s first minutes in a Reign jersey. Everyone else is healthy after a Covid outbreak kept four players out of the lineup last weekend.

What to Watch

Be patient: KC is a team that likes to be hard to beat defensively. The Reign may not find a lot of success early, but if they are patient and look for the holes, they should find some success on the road.

KC has talented players in the midfield, like Lo’eau LaBonta and rookie Alex Loera, who like to win duels and move the ball through the middle. The Reign will need to stand firm in this spot on the field. Feed Balcer: Bethany Balcer is on a bit of a tear right now. Feed the hot hand. Get Balcer the ball early and often.

Injury / Availability Report

OL Reign

OUT: None

INTERNATIONAL DUTY: Angelina (BRA), Alana Cook (USA), Sofia Huerta (USA), Jordyn Huitema (CAN), Rose Lavelle (USA), Jimena Lopez (MEX), Quinn (CAN), Megan Rapinoe (USA)

KC Current

OUT: Chloe Logarzo (right leg), Sam Mewis (right leg), Mallory Weber (SEI – right leg), Lynn Williams (SEI – right leg)

INTERNATIONAL DUTY: Sydney Schneider (JAM), Desiree Scott (CAN)

Lineups

Highlights

18’ - Penalty called on McClernon, converted by LaBonta. 1-0 KC

Here is the foul that led to the penalty pic.twitter.com/AhPxt7T9J3 — The Equalizer (@EqualizerSoccer) July 17, 2022

77’ - WELCOME TO OL REIGN, TOBIN HEATH!

IT'S HAPPENING IT'S HAPPENING TOBIN HEATH IS MAKING HER REIGN DEBUT!!! pic.twitter.com/miDdiblooa — The Equalizer (@EqualizerSoccer) July 18, 2022

How to Watch

Date/Time: Sunday, July 17, 4 PM PT

Location: Children’s Mercy Park, Kansas City, MO

TV: None

Streaming (US): Paramount+

Streaming (International): Twitch (search NWSLOfficial)

