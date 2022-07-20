OL Reign partner with FOX 13+ for first local TV deal

The wait is finally over, OL Reign matches will be on local television.

The club announced today their first-ever local TV broadcast deal that will see four matches this season on FOX 13+, the channel formerly known as JoeTV. The channel will be familiar to Sounders FC fans, as that team’s matches are currently broadcast locally on either FOX 13 or FOX 13+. The network is also the local broadcast partner for the WNBA’s Seattle Storm.

“We are very excited to welcome FOX 13 as our first-ever local broadcast partner,” said OL Reign Chief Executive Officer Vincent Berthillot in a release. “Since returning to Seattle, the awareness of our club is growing rapidly, as proved by the new attendance records broken twice in a row at Lumen, so this partnership will be a great opportunity to reinforce our visibility for our fans across the region.”

FOX 13+’s first OL Reign broadcast will be on Saturday, July 30 as the club heads down to Los Angeles to take on Angel City FC. Three road matches and one home game will be broadcast locally this season. Each of those games will still be streamed on Paramount+/Twitch for viewers outside of the Seattle area.

OL Reign joins Portland, Chicago, North Carolina, Kansas City, and Angel City as clubs with local broadcast deals for the 2022 NWSL season; each of those teams’ local TV partner is airing a limited number of matches. We might have to wait for the next league-wide broadcast deal to allow for a full season of OL Reign matches being broadcast on local television, but this is a start.

The league-wide broadcast deal remains with CBS until the end of the 2023 NWSL season, having been rolled over one extra year because of the lost 2020 season due to COVID. With OL Reign finally playing at a broadcast TV-ready facility in Lumen Field, fans were disappointed that this year’s national TV schedule did not have at least one regular season home match emanating from Seattle. Today’s announcement gives soccer fans in the region a chance to watch their championship-caliber team on linear TV, without the need for a streaming service subscription.

FOX 13+ is an over-the air network which can be viewed on channel 22.1 upon acquiring and installing an antenna. If you subscribe to cable or a streaming service like fuboTV, Hulu, or YouTube TV, FOX 13+ is also included in the local channel lineup.

“We are excited to bring OL Reign matches into the homes of fans across Western Washington,” said Sheila Oliver, senior vice president and general manager of FOX 13. “Especially this year, as we celebrate 50 years of Title IX, it is more important than ever to elevate women’s sports wherever we can.”

The four OL Reign regular-season matches which will air on FOX 13+ are as follows:

Saturday, July 30 – OL Reign at Angel City FC — 7:30 PM PT

Sunday, Aug 14 – OL Reign vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC — 12:00 PM PT

Friday, Aug 26 – OL Reign at Orlando Pride — 4:00 PM PT

Wednesday, Sep 21 – OL Reign at NJ/NY Gotham FC — 4:00 PM PT

OL Reign head coach Laura Harvey appeared on FOX13’s Good Day Seattle to talk about the team and the broadcast deal.