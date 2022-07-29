OL Reign loan defenders Ryanne Brown and Alyssa Malonson to FC Nordsjælland

OL Reign announced today that they have extended the contract of defender Ryanne Brown, who was originally signed as a National Team Replacement Player but has now been converted to a standard contract, through 2023. Concurrently, the team announced that Brown and defender Alyssa Malonson have been loaned to club FC Nordsjælland of the Danish Elitedivisionen. Seattle-area forward Mariah Lee, who played with the Reign in the 2020 Challenge Cup, is also currently at the club.

Brown was selected by the Reign 22nd overall in the 2022 NWSL draft, and signed two short-term agreements with the club as a National Team Replacement player before this permanent contract. She made one appearance, subbing on in the team’s most recent game against the Kansas City Current.

Malonson was drafted 20th overall by the North Carolina Courage in 2021 but opted to stay in college for her final year of NCAA eligibility. OL Reign acquired her in a trade in January, sending discovery rights to Frankie Tagliaferri to the Courage in exchange. Malonson is currently signed to a one-year deal plus an option for 2023, and has yet to make an appearance for the club.