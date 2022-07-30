OL Reign will play their first game at the Banc of California Stadium on Saturday night. They’ll face Angel City FC, with a kickoff time of 7:30 PM PT. The game will air on FOX 13+ in the greater Seattle area, as well as streaming on Paramount+ for fans in the U.S. and Twitch for international viewers (search NWSL Official).

OL Reign sit in 6th place with a 4-3-5 record (11 GF, 9 GA). Angel City is in 7th with a 5-4-2 record (10 GF, 11 GA). The Reign are coming off a 1-0 road loss to Kansas City on July 17, while Angel City’s match against North Carolina that weekend was postponed due to a Covid outbreak — meaning they haven’t played a game since July 9.

What to Watch

Play their game: Angel City likes to be disruptive and ruin an opponent's rhythm — especially at home. The Reign need to dictate the tempo and not give into these disruptive traps.

Finish those chances: The Reign are tied for the most "Big Chances" missed in the league. It's time they started finishing those dangerous chances.

Stay composed: Angel City can hit you on the counter and have creative playmakers. The Reign can't have any defensive lapses.

Injury / Availability Report

OL Reign

OUT: Bethany Balcer (illness); Megan Rapinoe (suspension)

INTERNATIONAL DUTY: Angelina (BRA)

Angel City

OUT: Vanessa Gilles (right hip); Sarah Gorden (right knee); Tyler Lussi (suspension); Christen Press (SEI, right knee); M.A. Vignola (right hip)

Officials

REF: Katja Koroleva; AR1: Melissa Beck; AR2: Seth Martin; 4TH: Jaclyn Metz

Lineups

Highlights

9’ - Angel City goal

26’ - Angel City foul and penalty conversion

30’ - Fishlock off the crossbar, and Huitema’s rebound stopped

Off the crossbar and then Jordy Huitema can't quite get the rebound past DiDi Haračić! #LAvRGN | 2-0 | #NWSL pic.twitter.com/fXBXO1tfRi — The Equalizer (@EqualizerSoccer) July 31, 2022

45+2’ - Haracic penalty stop on Kim Little

WOW @DIdeeds, have yourself a game! Big PK stop to keep the sheet clean right before half. @weareangelcity | #AngelCityFC pic.twitter.com/CjrRUX4wB8 — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) July 31, 2022

53’ - Jess Fishlock goal!

64’ - Huerta with a long-distance bomb for the equalizer

89’ - Heath scores on a nutmeg!

Minutes after subbing on, @TobinHeath puts her mark on the game with the go-ahead goal - a nutmeg, of course!@OLReign | #BoldTogether pic.twitter.com/4ZJo0V3cM4 — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) July 31, 2022

How to Watch

Date/Time: Saturday, July 30, 7:30 PM PT

Location: Banc of California Stadium, Los Angeles

TV: FOX 13+

Streaming (US): Paramount+

Streaming (International): Twitch (search NWSLOfficial)

