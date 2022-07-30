 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

OL Reign vs. Angel City FC: Livestream, how to watch, schedule, lineups

7:30 PM PT. FOX 13+ or Paramount+. Watch with us.

By Susie Rantz
/ new
NWSL: Angel City FC at OL Reign Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

OL Reign will play their first game at the Banc of California Stadium on Saturday night. They’ll face Angel City FC, with a kickoff time of 7:30 PM PT. The game will air on FOX 13+ in the greater Seattle area, as well as streaming on Paramount+ for fans in the U.S. and Twitch for international viewers (search NWSL Official).

OL Reign sit in 6th place with a 4-3-5 record (11 GF, 9 GA). Angel City is in 7th with a 5-4-2 record (10 GF, 11 GA). The Reign are coming off a 1-0 road loss to Kansas City on July 17, while Angel City’s match against North Carolina that weekend was postponed due to a Covid outbreak — meaning they haven’t played a game since July 9.

What to Watch

  • Play their game: Angel City likes to be disruptive and ruin an opponent's rhythm — especially at home. The Reign need to dictate the tempo and not give into these disruptive traps.
  • Finish those chances: The Reign are tied for the most "Big Chances" missed in the league. It's time they started finishing those dangerous chances.
  • Stay composed: Angel City can hit you on the counter and have creative playmakers. The Reign can't have any defensive lapses.

Injury / Availability Report

OL Reign

OUT: Bethany Balcer (illness); Megan Rapinoe (suspension)

INTERNATIONAL DUTY: Angelina (BRA)

Angel City

OUT: Vanessa Gilles (right hip); Sarah Gorden (right knee); Tyler Lussi (suspension); Christen Press (SEI, right knee); M.A. Vignola (right hip)

Officials

REF: Katja Koroleva; AR1: Melissa Beck; AR2: Seth Martin; 4TH: Jaclyn Metz

Lineups

Highlights

9’ - Angel City goal

26’ - Angel City foul and penalty conversion

30’ - Fishlock off the crossbar, and Huitema’s rebound stopped

45+2’ - Haracic penalty stop on Kim Little

53’ - Jess Fishlock goal!

64’ - Huerta with a long-distance bomb for the equalizer

89’ - Heath scores on a nutmeg!

How to Watch

Date/Time: Saturday, July 30, 7:30 PM PT
Location: Banc of California Stadium, Los Angeles
TV: FOX 13+
Streaming (US): Paramount+
Streaming (International): Twitch (search NWSLOfficial)

Join the Discussion

This is your OL Reign versus Angel City gamethread. Join the discussion here in the comments, or follow the action on Twitter: @rovalks.

Next Up In Ride of the Valkyries - An OL Reign blog

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Sounder At Heart Weekly Roundup newsletter!

A twice weekly roundup of Seattle Sounders and OL Reign news from Sounder at Heart