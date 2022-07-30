OL Reign will play their first game at the Banc of California Stadium on Saturday night. They’ll face Angel City FC, with a kickoff time of 7:30 PM PT. The game will air on FOX 13+ in the greater Seattle area, as well as streaming on Paramount+ for fans in the U.S. and Twitch for international viewers (search NWSL Official).
OL Reign sit in 6th place with a 4-3-5 record (11 GF, 9 GA). Angel City is in 7th with a 5-4-2 record (10 GF, 11 GA). The Reign are coming off a 1-0 road loss to Kansas City on July 17, while Angel City’s match against North Carolina that weekend was postponed due to a Covid outbreak — meaning they haven’t played a game since July 9.
What to Watch
- Play their game: Angel City likes to be disruptive and ruin an opponent's rhythm — especially at home. The Reign need to dictate the tempo and not give into these disruptive traps.
- Finish those chances: The Reign are tied for the most "Big Chances" missed in the league. It's time they started finishing those dangerous chances.
- Stay composed: Angel City can hit you on the counter and have creative playmakers. The Reign can't have any defensive lapses.
Injury / Availability Report
OL Reign
OUT: Bethany Balcer (illness); Megan Rapinoe (suspension)
INTERNATIONAL DUTY: Angelina (BRA)
Angel City
OUT: Vanessa Gilles (right hip); Sarah Gorden (right knee); Tyler Lussi (suspension); Christen Press (SEI, right knee); M.A. Vignola (right hip)
Officials
REF: Katja Koroleva; AR1: Melissa Beck; AR2: Seth Martin; 4TH: Jaclyn Metz
Lineups
Your Starting XI | @weareangelcity— OL Reign (@OLReign) July 31, 2022
@fox13seattle | @paramountplus #BoldTogether #LAvRGN pic.twitter.com/FPWYIwinHC
Here’s our ACFC XI!#Volemos | #NWSL |#LAvRGN | #AngelCityFC pic.twitter.com/wKlH2Mkb5K— Angel City FC (@weareangelcity) July 31, 2022
Highlights
9’ - Angel City goal
Quick strike! @cari_roccaro opens the scoring early with her first career NWSL goal!@weareangelcity | #AngelCityFC pic.twitter.com/exet8TIflQ— National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) July 31, 2022
26’ - Angel City foul and penalty conversion
Leroux wins the PK, McCaskill buries the kick!— National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) July 31, 2022
#AngelCityFC | @weareangelcity pic.twitter.com/3UANPDJvku
30’ - Fishlock off the crossbar, and Huitema’s rebound stopped
Off the crossbar and then Jordy Huitema can't quite get the rebound past DiDi Haračić! #LAvRGN | 2-0 | #NWSL pic.twitter.com/fXBXO1tfRi— The Equalizer (@EqualizerSoccer) July 31, 2022
45+2’ - Haracic penalty stop on Kim Little
WOW @DIdeeds, have yourself a game! Big PK stop to keep the sheet clean right before half. @weareangelcity | #AngelCityFC pic.twitter.com/CjrRUX4wB8— National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) July 31, 2022
53’ - Jess Fishlock goal!
Sportsmanship AND teamwork between @tziarra & @JessFishlock. #NWSL #BoldTogether pic.twitter.com/BeP2q53OOj— Ride of the Valkyries (@rovalks) July 31, 2022
64’ - Huerta with a long-distance bomb for the equalizer
Goodness, @schuerta with a and this one is level!@OLReign | #BoldTogether pic.twitter.com/nlIrXU1Vog— National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) July 31, 2022
89’ - Heath scores on a nutmeg!
Minutes after subbing on, @TobinHeath puts her mark on the game with the go-ahead goal - a nutmeg, of course!@OLReign | #BoldTogether pic.twitter.com/4ZJo0V3cM4— National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) July 31, 2022
