Phallon Tullis-Joyce signs contract extension with OL Reign

OL Reign’s summer of player announcements continues, though this one is to extend a player’s stay in the Puget Sound a little bit longer. Today, the club announced a contract extension for goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce. Financial terms were not disclosed, but the extension keeps the goalkeeper here through the NWSL 2024 season.

Tullis-Joyce joined OL Reign at the halfway mark of last season on what was originally a 1.5 year contract, after two years with France’s Stade de Reims, where she became their first-choice goalkeeper through promotion and ensuring their stay in the French top flight, Division 1 Féminine.

“Phallon has been phenomenal since the day she arrived here and has proved that she is one of the top goalkeepers in this league. We love what she brings to our club and look forward to having her continue to produce high level performances,” said OL Reign head coach Laura Harvey in the club’s announcement.

While Tullis-Joyce made one regular season appearance last year in stoppage time of OL Reign’s regular-season finale, it’s been this season where she has shown her impact on the field as OL Reign’s primary goalkeeper. To date, Tullis-Joyce leads the NWSL in saves (38) and clean sheets (6) in regular-season play. Tullis-Joyce was also named to NWSL’s Team of the Month for May, along with winning NWSL Save of the Week fan vote honors twice. In OL Reign’s NWSL Challenge Cup run this year, Tullis-Joyce won the very same fan vote honors three consecutive weeks.

Off the field, her knowledge, outreach and advocacy for ocean life conservation has made her an instant fan favorite.

“I’m just super excited and grateful for the opportunity to play for this club and for our supporters and for my family, too. It’s just a really nice moment to be a part of,” said Tullis-Joyce in the club’s announcement of her contract extension.