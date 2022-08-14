Sunday is another doubleheader of sorts at Lumen Field, with OL Reign starting the day before the Seattle Sounders step onto the field in the evening. OL Reign begins the action with a 12 PM PT match against NJ/NY Gotham FC. The match will air locally on FOX 13+ and will stream on Paramount+ for fans in the U.S. and Twitch for international viewers (search NWSLOfficial).

It’s the first meeting between the two teams in 2022. OL Reign enters the match in sixth place with a 5-4-6 record (16 goals for, 14 against). Having played three fewer games, Gotham FC sits in 11th and are 4-8-0 (9 GF, 24 against).

If Laura Harvey’s side gets a win today, it will be her 82nd win, which would set a new league record for the most regular-season wins all-time by an NWSL head coach.

What to Watch

Put the game away: The Reign have had all the momentum in the world the last few games, but haven’t been able to punish teams in the first half. More than one goal before the halftime whistle could really send a message.

The Reign have had all the momentum in the world the last few games, but haven’t been able to punish teams in the first half. More than one goal before the halftime whistle could really send a message. No bad giveaways: Gotham likes to be disruptive and pounce in transition. The Reign have given up some bad goals from silly giveaways. No more of that today.

Gotham likes to be disruptive and pounce in transition. The Reign have given up some bad goals from silly giveaways. No more of that today. Reward Huerta dimes: Gotham can struggle at times to defend crosses. The Reign are the most accurate crossers in the league. Let’s reward those Sofia Huerta dimes with a goal or two.

Injury / Availability Report

OL Reign

OUT: Angelina (SEI, knee), Ally Watt (excused absence)

Gotham FC

OUT: Ashlyn Harris (excused absence), Nahomi Kawasumi (Covid protocol), Ali Krieger (excused absence), Kelly Ann Livingstone (illness), Allie Long (maternity leave), Domi Richardson (SEI – right knee), Delanie Sheehan (Covid protocol)

Lineups

Your Starting XI on the West Coast.



Presented by @Algorand pic.twitter.com/OA8GhboLR6 — NJ/NY Gotham FC (@GothamFC) August 14, 2022

Highlights

15’ - Goal, Rose Lavelle! A quick throw-in from Rapinoe is rewarded by Lavelle. And she buries her chance!

42’ - Rapinoe gets fouled in the box and buries her penalty! Reign go up 2-0.

69’ - Rapinoe puts the Reign up 3-1 thanks to some great hold-up play from Jordyn Huitema!

72’ - Gotham get one back after a Pinoe pass is intercepted. Taylor Smith gets them on the board.

74’ - And OL Reign get their fourth just moments later. A great Pinoe cross causes chaos in the box, and Gotham defender Mandy Freeman heads it into the back of the net.

Just seconds after Gotham's goal, an unfortunate own-goal puts the Reign back ahead by three.#RGNvNJNY | #AllTheAction pic.twitter.com/9rGSR4jGfE — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) August 14, 2022

How to Watch

Date/Time: Sunday, August 14, 12 PM PT

Location: Lumen Field, Seattle

TV: FOX 13+

Streaming (US): Paramount+

Streaming (International): Twitch (search NWSLOfficial)

Join the Discussion

This is your OL Reign versus NJ/NY Gotham FC gamethread. Join the discussion here in the comments, or follow the action on Twitter: @rovalks.