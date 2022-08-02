OL Reign will play their last match against Racing Louisville this regular season on Tuesday night. The road match kicks off at 5 PM PT. The game will stream on Paramount+ for fans in the U.S. and Twitch for international viewers (search NWSL Official).
OL Reign enter the match with a 5-3-5 record and sit in 5th place. They have scored 14 goals and allowed 11. Racing Louisville are 2-6-5 and sit 11th in the standings. They have scored 14 goals and allowed 20.
What to Watch
- Set the tone early: OL Reign have only scored one goal in the first 30 minutes of a match this season. Scoring early on the road would be quite nice.
- Win the duels: Louisville is another disruptive team. The Reign needs to win their 50/50 battles.
- Another shutout: After leading the league in clean sheets, the Reign have leaked a few more goals lately. Time for another shutout.
Injury / Availability Report
OL Reign
OUT: Bethany Balcer (illness)
INTERNATIONAL DUTY: Angelina (BRA)
Racing Louisville
OUT: None
Lineups
Your Starting XI | @RacingLouFC— OL Reign (@OLReign) August 2, 2022
@paramountplus #BoldTogether pic.twitter.com/aOoqFv4zqv
Ready to raise the WOOF! pic.twitter.com/iO3CPDeAAq— Racing Louisville FC (@RacingLouFC) August 2, 2022
Highlights
2' - Goal, Jess Fishlock!
If you blink, you might have missed it! @JessFishlock locks in the early lead!@OLReign | #BoldTogether pic.twitter.com/SVIOUByDXd— National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) August 3, 2022
23' - Alana Cook nearly doubles the lead!
HOW DID THAT NOT GO IN?#LOUvRGN | #AllTheAction pic.twitter.com/fqiU3AexGW— National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) August 3, 2022
45' - The Reign have had an enormous number of chances, but Louisville levels it on stoppage time
That's @kirstendavis22's first regular season goal in the NWSL, and just in time!@RacingLouFC | #RacingLou pic.twitter.com/h6hirv5rRq— National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) August 3, 2022
49' - OL Reign get another good chance, which is stopped by Katie Lund
@kt_lund wants NONE. @RacingLouFC | #RacingLou pic.twitter.com/8mHF5cK4Um— National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) August 3, 2022
