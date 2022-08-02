OL Reign will play their last match against Racing Louisville this regular season on Tuesday night. The road match kicks off at 5 PM PT. The game will stream on Paramount+ for fans in the U.S. and Twitch for international viewers (search NWSL Official).

OL Reign enter the match with a 5-3-5 record and sit in 5th place. They have scored 14 goals and allowed 11. Racing Louisville are 2-6-5 and sit 11th in the standings. They have scored 14 goals and allowed 20.

What to Watch

Set the tone early: OL Reign have only scored one goal in the first 30 minutes of a match this season. Scoring early on the road would be quite nice.

Injury / Availability Report

OL Reign

OUT: Bethany Balcer (illness)

INTERNATIONAL DUTY: Angelina (BRA)

Racing Louisville

OUT: None

Lineups

Ready to raise the WOOF! pic.twitter.com/iO3CPDeAAq — Racing Louisville FC (@RacingLouFC) August 2, 2022

Highlights

2' - Goal, Jess Fishlock!

23' - Alana Cook nearly doubles the lead!

45' - The Reign have had an enormous number of chances, but Louisville levels it on stoppage time

49' - OL Reign get another good chance, which is stopped by Katie Lund

How to Watch

Date/Time: Tuesday, August 2, 5 PM PT

Location: Lynn Family Stadium, Louisville, Kentucky

Streaming (US): Paramount+

Streaming (International): Twitch (search NWSLOfficial)

