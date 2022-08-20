OL Reign conclude their Women’s Cup tournament with a match against Racing Louisville in the final. The championship match kicks off at 4 PM PT at Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville and will stream on Paramount+. (UPDATE: Due to a lightning delay in the 3rd-place game, the Women’s Cup final will now kick off at 5:30 PM PT)

The Women’s Cup is a six-team tournament that includes OL Reign and Racing Louisville from the NWSL, along with Club América, Tottenham Hotspur, AC Milan, and Tokyo Verdy Beleza. The Reign and Louisville had a bye in the first round and are facing each other after winning their semifinal match. OL Reign won 2-1 against Club América, while Racing Louisville advanced with a 2-0 win over AC Milan.

Expect a mix of rotational players and starters in this match for OL Reign, as they have an August 26 road game against the Orlando Pride to prepare for.

Today has plenty of women’s soccer action if you are eager for more. The Women’s International Champions Cup (WICC) in Portland is running alongside the Women’s Cup. The Portland Thorns will face Chelsea on ESPNU at 5 PM PT while Olympique Lyonnais will take on Monterrey in the WICC final at 8 PM PT (ESPN2). There are three NWSL games as well. Gotham hosts Orlando (Paramount+) and North Carolina hosts Chicago (Twitch), with both matches kicking off at 4 PM PT. San Diego hosts Houston at 7 PM PT (Twitch).

What to Watch

Try some things: Now, we know coach Laura Harvey will be going for a win. She hates to lose. But this is also a great time for her to test out a few different player combinations. We saw Veronica Latsko move to right back to close out the Women’s Cup semifinal — and her crosses led to OL Reign’s two goals. Might we see additional experimentation?

Now, we know coach Laura Harvey will be going for a win. She hates to lose. But this is also a great time for her to test out a few different player combinations. We saw Veronica Latsko move to right back to close out the Women’s Cup semifinal — and her crosses led to OL Reign’s two goals. Might we see additional experimentation? A little revenge/redemption: The last time OL Reign faced Racing Louisville, they were on the front foot for most of the match and should have put multiple goals in the back of the net. Instead, the game ended in a 1-1 draw (despite 2.52 xG for the Reign and for .53 xG Louisville). Time for the Reign to get a little redemption.

The last time OL Reign faced Racing Louisville, they were on the front foot for most of the match and should have put multiple goals in the back of the net. Instead, the game ended in a 1-1 draw (despite 2.52 xG for the Reign and for .53 xG Louisville). Time for the Reign to get a little redemption. Just have fun: Have fun, stay healthy, get a dub. Let’s go.

Lineups

Highlights

34’ - Some defensive mistakes give Racing Louisville their first goal.

Kirsten Davis scores off of a half turn and it's a light show in Louisville! pic.twitter.com/VrtXXIKlY3 — Attacking Third (@AttackingThird) August 21, 2022

59’ - Olivia Athens levels it up! What fantastic service on the corner from Tziarra King.

Olivia Athens!



She comes off the bench to level it up. pic.twitter.com/MRUrbO4RmO — Attacking Third (@AttackingThird) August 21, 2022

66’ - Jordyn Huitema puts OL Reign up 2-1! What a lovely through ball from Jimena Lopez to start the play.

Jordyn Huitema makes it 2-1! What a finish from the striker.



The ball from Jimena López though. pic.twitter.com/VFLS8rL5ok — Attacking Third (@AttackingThird) August 21, 2022

How to Watch

Date/Time: Saturday, August 20, 5:30 PM PT

Location: Lynn Family Stadium, Louisville, KY

Streaming (US): Paramount+

Streaming (International): TheWomensCup.TV

Join the Discussion

This is your Women’s Cup Final gamethread. Join the discussion here in the comments, or follow the action on Twitter: @rovalks.