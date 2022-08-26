 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

OL Reign vs. Orlando Pride: Livestream, how to watch, TV schedule, lineups

4 PM PT. FOX 13+ or Paramount+. Watch with us.

By Susie Rantz
/ new
Orlando Pride v OL Reign Photo by Jane Gershovich/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Tonight marks the first meeting between OL Reign and the Orlando Pride this season. The road match at Exploria Stadium in Orlando kicks off at 4 PM PT (UPDATE: due to a weather delay, kickoff has been pushed to 4:37 PM PT).

The match will air locally on FOX 13+ and will stream on Paramount+ for fans in the U.S. and Twitch for international viewers (search NWSLOfficial).

OL Reign enters the match fifth in the league table with a 6-4-6 record. The club has scored 20 goals while allowing 15. Orlando is eighth in the league with a 5-5-6 record and has scored 19 goals while conceding 31.

The Pride are riding a seven-game unbeaten streak and are just three points behind the Reign. With just five matches remaining for OL Reign after tonight, it’s a very tight NWSL table. Only five points separate fourth and seventh place at the moment. If the Reign want to continue their steady push for the playoffs — with the top six teams in the league advancing — a win or draw today would be incredibly helpful.

What to Watch

  • Riding Pinoe’s momentum: Megan Rapinoe has scored three goals and assisted on two in the team’s last three regular-season matches. She’s in great form right now. Can she continue the momentum in Orlando?
  • Attacking creativity: The Orlando Pride are an organized team defensively and put numbers behind the ball. How does OL Reign counter this and get creative in the final third?
  • Clean sheet: It has been a while since OL Reign have earned a clean sheet (July 1 was their last one). Let’s change that tonight.

Injury / Availability Report

OL Reign

OUT: Angelina (SEI - right knee), Tobin Heath (left leg), Quinn (upper body)

Orlando Pride

OUT: Kaylie Collins (wrist), Caitlin Cosme (knee), Darian Jenkins (knee), Toni Pressley (Covid protocol), Parker Roberts (foot), Marta (SEI), Chelsee Washington (ankle)

Lineups

Highlights

To come

How to Watch

Date/Time: Friday, August 26, 4:37 PM PT
Location: Exploria Stadium, Orlando, FL
TV: FOX 13+
Streaming (US): Paramount+
Streaming (International): Twitch (search NWSLOfficial)

Join the Discussion

This is your OL Reign versus Orlando Pride gamethread. Join the discussion here in the comments, or follow the action on Twitter: @rovalks.

Next Up In Ride of the Valkyries - An OL Reign blog

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Sounder At Heart Weekly Roundup newsletter!

A twice weekly roundup of Seattle Sounders and OL Reign news from Sounder at Heart