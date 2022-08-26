Tonight marks the first meeting between OL Reign and the Orlando Pride this season. The road match at Exploria Stadium in Orlando kicks off at 4 PM PT (UPDATE: due to a weather delay, kickoff has been pushed to 4:37 PM PT).

The match will air locally on FOX 13+ and will stream on Paramount+ for fans in the U.S. and Twitch for international viewers (search NWSLOfficial).

OL Reign enters the match fifth in the league table with a 6-4-6 record. The club has scored 20 goals while allowing 15. Orlando is eighth in the league with a 5-5-6 record and has scored 19 goals while conceding 31.

The Pride are riding a seven-game unbeaten streak and are just three points behind the Reign. With just five matches remaining for OL Reign after tonight, it’s a very tight NWSL table. Only five points separate fourth and seventh place at the moment. If the Reign want to continue their steady push for the playoffs — with the top six teams in the league advancing — a win or draw today would be incredibly helpful.

What to Watch

Riding Pinoe’s momentum: Megan Rapinoe has scored three goals and assisted on two in the team’s last three regular-season matches. She’s in great form right now. Can she continue the momentum in Orlando?

Megan Rapinoe has scored three goals and assisted on two in the team’s last three regular-season matches. She’s in great form right now. Can she continue the momentum in Orlando? Attacking creativity: The Orlando Pride are an organized team defensively and put numbers behind the ball. How does OL Reign counter this and get creative in the final third?

The Orlando Pride are an organized team defensively and put numbers behind the ball. How does OL Reign counter this and get creative in the final third? Clean sheet: It has been a while since OL Reign have earned a clean sheet (July 1 was their last one). Let’s change that tonight.

Injury / Availability Report

OL Reign

OUT: Angelina (SEI - right knee), Tobin Heath (left leg), Quinn (upper body)

Orlando Pride

OUT: Kaylie Collins (wrist), Caitlin Cosme (knee), Darian Jenkins (knee), Toni Pressley (Covid protocol), Parker Roberts (foot), Marta (SEI), Chelsee Washington (ankle)

Lineups

Highlights

To come

How to Watch

Date/Time: Friday, August 26, 4:37 PM PT

Location: Exploria Stadium, Orlando, FL

TV: FOX 13+

Streaming (US): Paramount+

Streaming (International): Twitch (search NWSLOfficial)

Join the Discussion

This is your OL Reign versus Orlando Pride gamethread. Join the discussion here in the comments, or follow the action on Twitter: @rovalks.