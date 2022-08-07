It’s Kim Little’s last match with OL Reign. Luckily, the team will be holding the match at Lumen Field so all the local fans can give Little a proper goodbye. OL Reign kicks off against the Houston Dash today at 3 PM PT. The match will stream on Paramount+ for fans in the U.S. and Twitch for international viewers (search NWSLOfficial).

Today’s match marks the first meeting between the two clubs in 2022. With seven games remaining after today, OL Reign enter the match with a 5-3-6 record, and their 21 points put them in 4th place. The Houston Dash also have 21 points, with a 6-4-3 record — having played one fewer match than the Reign.

If Laura Harvey’s side gets a win today, it will be her 82nd win, which would set a new league record for the most regular-season wins all-time by an NWSL head coach.

What to Watch

Transition: Houston has a speedy frontline that is dangerous in transition. Speedy attacks have given the Reign some trouble when they start with a high line. The backline will need to be ready for that from kickoff.

Houston has a speedy frontline that is dangerous in transition. Speedy attacks have given the Reign some trouble when they start with a high line. The backline will need to be ready for that from kickoff. No bad giveaways: Because the Dash are so strong in transition, the Reign have to be smart with the ball. No giveaways in bad spots today, please.

Because the Dash are so strong in transition, the Reign have to be smart with the ball. No giveaways in bad spots today, please. Finish, finish, finish: OL Reign could have earned 3 points on Tuesday against Louisville, but the team wasn’t clinical in front of goal. It’s time to be ruthless at home, where the team is still undefeated.

Injury / Availability Report

OL Reign

OUT: Bethany Balcer (illness), Angelina (SEI, knee), Rose Lavelle (right leg)

Houston Dash

OUT: Rachel Daly (excused absence), Makamae Gomera-Stevens (SEI, left knee), Kelcie Hedge (SEI, right knee), Annika Schmidt (SEI, right knee)

Lineups

Highlights

17' - Pinoe goal!

How to Watch

Date/Time: Sunday, August 7, 3 PM PT

Location: Lumen Field, Seattle

Streaming (US): Paramount+

Streaming (International): Twitch (search NWSLOfficial)

Join the Discussion

This is your OL Reign versus Houston Dash gamethread. Join the discussion here in the comments, or follow the action on Twitter: @rovalks.