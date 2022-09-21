Welcome to OL Reign matchday! The Reign continue their three-game road trip today in Harrison, New Jersey, when they face NJ/NY Gotham FC. The match kicks off at 4 PM PT. It will air locally on FOX 13+ and will stream on Paramount+ for fans in the U.S. and Twitch for international viewers (search NWSLOfficial).

OL Reign enters the match in fifth place with an 8-4-7 record (26 goals for, 19 against). Gotham FC sits in 12th and are 4-15-0 (13 GF, 39 against).

The Reign have just two regular-season matches remaining after tonight. A win could propel them to anywhere between first to third place depending on results in tonight’s other matches.

What to Watch

More early goals: OL Reign scored two goals in the first half against North Carolina, making it easier for the team to defend for their lives to get the win. Momentum again in the first half against Gotham would be huge.

OL Reign scored two goals in the first half against North Carolina, making it easier for the team to defend for their lives to get the win. Momentum again in the first half against Gotham would be huge. Win the duels: Gotham is a team fighting hard right now to prove that they are better than their record shows. The Reign will need to match that intensity for all 90 minutes.

Gotham is a team fighting hard right now to prove that they are better than their record shows. The Reign will need to match that intensity for all 90 minutes. No defensive lapses: OL Reign haven’t earned a clean sheet since early July. While their defense has actually been one of the best in the league over the last two months, the team is letting simple defensive mistakes get to them. Let’s eliminate those today and make Gotham FC earn their chances.

Injury / Availability Report

OL Reign

OUT: Angelina (SEI- right knee), Tobin Heath (SEI- left knee), Sinclaire Miramontez (SEI- right foot), Jodi Ulkekul (SEI- right knee)

Gotham FC

OUT: Ashlyn Harris (right knee), Allie Long (maternity leave), Domi Richardson (SEI- right knee)

QUESTIONABLE: Taylor Smith (left thigh)

Lineups

La alineación titular de esta noche es presentada por @Algorand pic.twitter.com/1OyiM6iHcj — NJ/NY Gotham FC (@GothamFC) September 21, 2022

Highlights

58’ - Jess Fishlock earns a penalty, and Megan Rapinoe buries it. 1-0 Reign!

How to Watch

Date/Time: Wednesday, September 21, 4 PM PT

Location: Red Bull Arena; Harrison, NJ

TV: FOX 13+

Streaming (US): Paramount+

Streaming (International): Twitch (search NWSLOfficial)

Join the Discussion

This is your OL Reign versus NJ/NY Gotham FC gamethread. Join the discussion here in the comments, or follow the action on Twitter: @rovalks.