It’s been a long week on the road for OL Reign. The team concludes its three-game road trip today in Houston. The match at PNC Stadium kicks off at 5:30 PM PT and will stream exclusively on Twitch (search NWSLOfficial).

OL Reign enters the match in third place with a 9-4-7 record (27 goals for, 19 against). The Houston Dash are just one point behind them in fourth and are 9-5-6 (33 goals for, 24 against).

This is the Reign’s last road match of the season, and the team has just one home match remaining after this weekend — an October 1 game against the Orlando Pride (get your tickets now!). OL Reign are one point behind the NWSL Shield-leading Portland Thorns heading into the weekend.

What to Watch

Manage the game: OL Reign has tired legs and will be playing in hot, muggy Houston. The Reign need to really manage and dictate the pace of the game.

OL Reign has tired legs and will be playing in hot, muggy Houston. The Reign need to really manage and dictate the pace of the game. Get around Houston’s high press: The Dash have become an effective high-pressing team. They gave the Reign some trouble in their last match, but a high press and high line mean that there is space in behind. Can the Reign exploit that?

The Dash have become an effective high-pressing team. They gave the Reign some trouble in their last match, but a high press and high line mean that there is space in behind. Can the Reign exploit that? Playoffs: The Reign could book a postseason ticket with a draw or a win today. Let’s do it.

Injury / Availability Report

OL Reign

OUT: Angelina (SEI- right knee), Tobin Heath (SEI- left knee), Sinclaire Miramontez (SEI- right foot), Jodi Ulkekul (SEI- right knee), Jimena Lopez (Covid protocol)

Houston Dash

OUT: Ella Dederick (right knee), Makamae Gomera-Stevens (left knee), Kelcie Hedge (SEI- right knee), Ebony Salmon (Covid protocol), Annika Schmidt (SEI- right knee)

Lineups

Here's how we line up for regular season home finale#HoldItDown pic.twitter.com/UwDDlejYC2 — Houston Dash (@HoustonDash) September 24, 2022

Highlights

29’ - There is space out wide for OL Reign! Quinn does well to find Megan Rapinoe out wide, whose ball into the box causes chaos. Bethany Balcer cleans it up for a goal! 1-0 OL Reign.

76’ - Veronica Latsko gets on the end of the rebound off the post from Rose Lavelle’s wonder-strike. Reign up 2-0!

How to Watch

Date/Time: Saturday, September 24, 5:30 PM PT

Location: PNC Stadium, Houston, TX

Streaming (US/International): Twitch (search NWSLOfficial)

Join the Discussion

This is your OL Reign versus Houston Dash gamethread. Join the discussion here in the comments, or follow the action on Twitter: @rovalks.