OL Reign vs. Houston Dash: Livestream, how to watch, schedule, lineups

5:30 PM PT. Twitch. Watch with us.

By Susie Rantz
NWSL: Houston Dash at OL Reign Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

It’s been a long week on the road for OL Reign. The team concludes its three-game road trip today in Houston. The match at PNC Stadium kicks off at 5:30 PM PT and will stream exclusively on Twitch (search NWSLOfficial).

OL Reign enters the match in third place with a 9-4-7 record (27 goals for, 19 against). The Houston Dash are just one point behind them in fourth and are 9-5-6 (33 goals for, 24 against).

This is the Reign’s last road match of the season, and the team has just one home match remaining after this weekend — an October 1 game against the Orlando Pride (get your tickets now!). OL Reign are one point behind the NWSL Shield-leading Portland Thorns heading into the weekend.

What to Watch

  • Manage the game: OL Reign has tired legs and will be playing in hot, muggy Houston. The Reign need to really manage and dictate the pace of the game.
  • Get around Houston’s high press: The Dash have become an effective high-pressing team. They gave the Reign some trouble in their last match, but a high press and high line mean that there is space in behind. Can the Reign exploit that?
  • Playoffs: The Reign could book a postseason ticket with a draw or a win today. Let’s do it.

Injury / Availability Report

OL Reign

OUT: Angelina (SEI- right knee), Tobin Heath (SEI- left knee), Sinclaire Miramontez (SEI- right foot), Jodi Ulkekul (SEI- right knee), Jimena Lopez (Covid protocol)

Houston Dash

OUT: Ella Dederick (right knee), Makamae Gomera-Stevens (left knee), Kelcie Hedge (SEI- right knee), Ebony Salmon (Covid protocol), Annika Schmidt (SEI- right knee)

Lineups

Highlights

29’ - There is space out wide for OL Reign! Quinn does well to find Megan Rapinoe out wide, whose ball into the box causes chaos. Bethany Balcer cleans it up for a goal! 1-0 OL Reign.

76’ - Veronica Latsko gets on the end of the rebound off the post from Rose Lavelle’s wonder-strike. Reign up 2-0!

How to Watch

Date/Time: Saturday, September 24, 5:30 PM PT
Location: PNC Stadium, Houston, TX
Streaming (US/International): Twitch (search NWSLOfficial)

Join the Discussion

This is your OL Reign versus Houston Dash gamethread. Join the discussion here in the comments, or follow the action on Twitter: @rovalks.

