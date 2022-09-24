It’s been a long week on the road for OL Reign. The team concludes its three-game road trip today in Houston. The match at PNC Stadium kicks off at 5:30 PM PT and will stream exclusively on Twitch (search NWSLOfficial).
OL Reign enters the match in third place with a 9-4-7 record (27 goals for, 19 against). The Houston Dash are just one point behind them in fourth and are 9-5-6 (33 goals for, 24 against).
This is the Reign’s last road match of the season, and the team has just one home match remaining after this weekend — an October 1 game against the Orlando Pride (get your tickets now!). OL Reign are one point behind the NWSL Shield-leading Portland Thorns heading into the weekend.
What to Watch
- Manage the game: OL Reign has tired legs and will be playing in hot, muggy Houston. The Reign need to really manage and dictate the pace of the game.
- Get around Houston’s high press: The Dash have become an effective high-pressing team. They gave the Reign some trouble in their last match, but a high press and high line mean that there is space in behind. Can the Reign exploit that?
- Playoffs: The Reign could book a postseason ticket with a draw or a win today. Let’s do it.
Injury / Availability Report
OL Reign
OUT: Angelina (SEI- right knee), Tobin Heath (SEI- left knee), Sinclaire Miramontez (SEI- right foot), Jodi Ulkekul (SEI- right knee), Jimena Lopez (Covid protocol)
Houston Dash
OUT: Ella Dederick (right knee), Makamae Gomera-Stevens (left knee), Kelcie Hedge (SEI- right knee), Ebony Salmon (Covid protocol), Annika Schmidt (SEI- right knee)
Lineups
Your Starting XI | @HoustonDash— OL Reign (@OLReign) September 24, 2022
Let's GOOOO! #BoldTogether #HOUvRGN #NWSL pic.twitter.com/SRmEgS9EVw
Here's how we line up for regular season home finale#HoldItDown pic.twitter.com/UwDDlejYC2— Houston Dash (@HoustonDash) September 24, 2022
Highlights
29’ - There is space out wide for OL Reign! Quinn does well to find Megan Rapinoe out wide, whose ball into the box causes chaos. Bethany Balcer cleans it up for a goal! 1-0 OL Reign.
.@bethanybalcer cleans up in front of goal as the @OLReign go ahead! #HOUvRGN | #BoldTogether pic.twitter.com/AgUpN39aq7— National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) September 25, 2022
76’ - Veronica Latsko gets on the end of the rebound off the post from Rose Lavelle’s wonder-strike. Reign up 2-0!
.@V_Latsko12 puts it on the rebound to help @OLReign double up!#HOUvRGN | #BoldTogether pic.twitter.com/TekkuMjwaD— National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) September 25, 2022
How to Watch
Date/Time: Saturday, September 24, 5:30 PM PT
Location: PNC Stadium, Houston, TX
Streaming (US/International): Twitch (search NWSLOfficial)
Join the Discussion
This is your OL Reign versus Houston Dash gamethread. Join the discussion here in the comments, or follow the action on Twitter: @rovalks.
