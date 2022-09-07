Megan Rapinoe named August Player of the Month

OL Reign forward Megan Rapinoe was named the August Player of the Month by the NWSL Media Association. The honor came thanks to her four goals and three assists throughout the month, which helped the Reign to a 2-1-1 record in August.

Rapinoe and OL Reign right back Sofia Huerta were also named to the August Team of the Month.

Rapinoe opened the month with an assist in OL Reign’s 1-1 draw with Racing Louisville — whipping a lovely corner kick in for Jess Fishlock to finish.

OL Reign's early pressure pays off and they are ahead!



Jess Fishlock or own goal? pic.twitter.com/KnqP1BwS0X — Attacking Third (@AttackingThird) August 3, 2022

She then scored the opening goal in the Reign’s match against the Houston Dash.

One touch, bang!



Megan Rapinoe opens up the scoring for OL Reign. pic.twitter.com/vIn5zSNRYT — Attacking Third (@AttackingThird) August 7, 2022

Rapinoe went on to score two goals and earn an assist on OL Reign’s 4-1 win over NJ/NY Gotham FC.

Cool as you like from Megan Rapinoe ❄️ pic.twitter.com/USVB5RmcfX — Attacking Third (@AttackingThird) August 14, 2022

MEGAN RAPINOE GETS HER BRACE



HER THIRD GOAL IN TWO MATCHES pic.twitter.com/ZXhsu27vYk — Attacking Third (@AttackingThird) August 14, 2022

Her assist came from one of Rapinoe’s trademark quick throw-ins, which teams know are coming but always struggle to defend against because of how fast and long she throws.

Rose Lavelle gives @OLReign the lead 15 minutes into the match pic.twitter.com/J90104DsL4 — Attacking Third (@AttackingThird) August 14, 2022

It was a hot, humid, and tough road match at the end of August where Rapinoe produced arguably her best performance. After going down 1-0 in the first half to the Orlando Pride, Rapinoe was all over the pitch to help the Reign earn a comeback win. First, it was this ridiculous touch and assist to Bethany Balcer that gave the Reign the equalizer.

Then, in stoppage time, Rapinoe got on the end of a Huerta cross — powering a one-touch volley into the back of the net before she ripped off her jersey to celebrate with teammates.

MEGAN RAPINOE IN THE DYING MOMENTS! pic.twitter.com/BveGoB9ZQ0 — Attacking Third (@AttackingThird) August 27, 2022

It wasn’t just these two big moments where Rapinoe shined, although she truly lives for those. Rapinoe also created the most chances against Orlando (four), completed the most dribbles (four), won the most tackles (six), and won a league-high 15 duels.

Rapinoe is healthy after suffering back-to-back injuries early in the season and is playing some of her best soccer for OL Reign right now, which will be crucial for the Reign as they push for the playoffs. She ended the month with the most shots (21) and assists (3), and she finished second in key passes (15). Rapinoe also led the league in August in American Soccer Analysis’ Goals Added metric.

With her assist to Rapinoe in stoppage time of that Orlando match, Huerta earned her 29th league assist — putting her just one away from the NWSL all-time record, held by Jessica McDonald.