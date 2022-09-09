After a brief NWSL break due to FIFA international play, OL Reign is back in action tonight. They’ll be hosting the Chicago Red Stars at Lumen Field at 7 PM PT. The match will stream on Paramount+ for fans in the U.S. and Twitch for international viewers (search NWSLOfficial).

OL Reign enters the match fifth in the league table with a 7-4-6 record. The club has scored 22 goals while allowing 16. Chicago is right behind them in sixth with a 7-5-5 record and has scored 26 goals while conceding 22.

With just four matches remaining for both clubs after tonight, this match has important playoff implications. This is a tight playoff race — just six points separate first and seventh place at the moment. OL Reign can’t afford to let points slip, especially at home.

What to Watch

Make Chicago chase: The North Carolina Courage recently earned a 4-0 win over Chicago because the Courage found success in transition. The Reign have players who could punish the Red Stars quickly. Make them chase us.

Contain Mallory Pugh: Despite dealing with small injuries, Mallory Pugh has 8 goals and 5 assists this season. She powers the Red Stars offense. The Reign have to keep her contained.

Clean sheet: It has been a while since OL Reign have earned a clean sheet (July 1 was their last one). Let's change that tonight.

Injury / Availability Report

OL Reign

OUT: Angelina (SEI - right knee), Jess Fishlock (excused absence), Tobin Heath (left leg), Sinclaire Miramontez (right leg), Jodi Ulkekul (right knee)

Chicago Red Stars

OUT: Tierna Davidson (right knee), Casey Krueger (maternity leave), Kayla Sharples (left knee), Kealia Watt (maternity leave), Sarah Woldmoe (maternity leave), Arin Wright (right ankle)

Lineups

To come

Highlights

To come

How to Watch

Date/Time: Friday, September 9, 7 PM PT

Location: Lumen Field, Seattle, WA

Streaming (US): Paramount+

Streaming (International): Twitch (search NWSLOfficial)

