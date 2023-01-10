Scott Parkinson is OL Reign’s new assistant coach

OL Reign announced on Tuesday that Scott Parkinson will join as the club’s new head assistant coach. Parkinson will fill a big hole left by longtime assistant Sam Laity, who became the Houston Dash head coach after 10 years with OL Reign.

This will be the second time that Parkinson has been on OL Reign head coach Laura Harvey’s coaching staff. The pair spent two seasons together when Harvey managed the Utah Royals in 2018 and 2019. They helped guide the Royals to 19 wins in those seasons. According to a profile on Parkinson by the Chicago Sun-Times, Harvey met Parkinson while she was still in her first stint with the Reign and offered him an assistant role in Seattle. The timing didn’t work, but the two were able to reconnect when she moved to Utah.

After Harvey’s departure from Utah in 2020, Parkinson served as the Royals’ head coach through the 2020 NWSL Draft before moving to Chicago as a Red Stars assistant coach.

“I’m so happy to be working alongside Scott again,” said Harvey in a team release. “He is passionate about player development and committed to supporting the players in this league. He is a great addition to our club.”

Parkinson was hired on as head coach for NJ/NY Gotham FC in August 2021, replacing Freya Coombe after she joined Angel City. He helped lead Gotham to the 2021 NWSL playoffs, the first time the club reached the postseason since 2013 — going undefeated in eight matches. Parkinson remained with the club in 2022, but he and the club agreed to mutually part ways in August after Gotham struggled to get results. While the results didn’t come, by all accounts Parkinson was a coach who was well-liked by players — with several Gotham players quote-tweeting his goodbye letter with kind words.

Enjoyed every bit of my time playing for you last season! You will no doubt go on to do great things! Keep climbing. https://t.co/PrdFcvjJzO — Carli Lloyd (@CarliLloyd) August 12, 2022

amazing amazing human, can’t thank you enough ! you’ve had such a huge impact on my life in a short amount of time, best of luck!! https://t.co/JEWeS7hebl — Taylor Nicole Smith (@taylornsmith11_) August 11, 2022

Parkinson, who hails from Liverpool, England, recently earned his USSF Pro coaching license, in addition to holding USSF A and UEFA B licenses. Prior to joining the NWSL, Parkinson served two years as the Head Women’s Soccer Coach for Rogers State University.

“We are thrilled to welcome Scott to OL Reign. He brings a wealth of coaching experience with him and has proven to be a positive influence, on and off the pitch,” said OL Reign general manager Nick Perera.

Parkinson is set to join OL Reign immediately and will be present at the 2023 NWSL Draft in Philadelphia on January 12. In addition to Parkinson’s hire, Ride of the Valkyries sources indicate that the Reign are still looking for a second assistant coach to support the club.