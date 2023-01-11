OL Reign sign Megan Rapinoe for 2023

On the tenth anniversary of her being allocated to the Seattle Reign ahead of the NWSL’s inaugural season, OL Reign announced today that Megan Rapinoe will be staying with the club on a new one-year deal.

“I’m back, Seattle! This club means the world to me, and I’m fully committed to helping this team to the best of my ability,” said Rapinoe in a team release. “Under Laura’s leadership and surrounded by this level of talent and quality, I’m confident we will continue to raise the bar and set the standard for success beyond the sport.”

The USWNT star and Reign Original has been named to the NWSL Best XI once and Second XI five times in her career. Although her club minutes have been limited by injuries and national team duty, her production has shown little sign of slowing down. In 2022 she set a club record for consecutive games with a goal or assist (7) and was fifth in the league in goals + assists (11) despite making only 14 appearances in the regular season. The final game of the 2022 regular season also marked Rapinoe’s 100th regular-season appearance for the Reign, which she celebrated by scoring the opening goal as the Reign clinched their third NWSL Shield.

“Pinoe is here to stay! I think her performances last season truly showed everyone that she is one of the best players in the world,” said head coach Laura Harvey. “Her loyalty and commitment to this club is unreal. I am so pleased we get to work together again and push this club to even bigger heights.”