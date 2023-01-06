Three OL Reign players named to USWNT roster for friendlies against New Zealand

Three OL Reign players were named to the US Women’s National Team roster for a pair of upcoming friendlies against New Zealand. Defenders Alana Cook and Sofia Huerta and midfielder Rose Lavelle were among 24 players selected by USWNT head coach Vlatko Andonovski.

“We’ve been thinking about and planning for the World Cup for a long time, but when the calendar turns to the World Cup year, for sure it brings some renewed focus and energy as the tournament starts in less than 200 days,” said Andonovski in a federation release. “To get to bring the team to New Zealand in January and play in our World Cup venues has so many benefits so we are going to make sure we maximize our time together, make this trip as productive as possible and enjoy a unique experience as many of our players have never been to New Zealand before.”

Forward Megan Rapinoe was omitted from this camp due to an ankle injury. She was seen in some recent social media posts last month wearing a boot, but details about the injury are unknown at this time.

The two matches will take place on the North Island in New Zealand, serving as a preview of sorts for the USWNT ahead of their World Cup group stage games in those same venues later this summer. The first match will be at Sky Stadium in Wellington. It will kick off at 4 PM local time on Jan. 18 / 7 PM Pacific Time on Jan. 17 in Seattle. The second game will be held at Eden Park in Auckland on Jan. 21, also at 4 PM NZ time, which is 7 PM PST on Jan. 20. Both matches will air on HBO Max as part of USSF’s new broadcasting deal with TNT/HBO.

U.S. WOMEN’S NATIONAL TEAM ROSTER BY POSITION (CLUB; CAPS/GOALS)

GOALKEEPERS (3): Adrianna Franch (Kansas City Current; 10), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage; 11), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars; 86)

DEFENDERS (8): Alana Cook (OL Reign; 19/0), Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns FC; 126/24), Emily Fox (Racing Louisville FC; 22/0), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave FC; 10/0), Sofia Huerta (OL Reign; 25/0), Hailie Mace (Kansas City Current; 8/0), Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns FC; 211/0), Emily Sonnett (Washington Spirit; 69/1)

MIDFIELDERS (7): Sam Coffey (Portland Thorns FC; 4/0), Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyon, FRA; 122/26), Taylor Kornieck (San Diego Wave FC; 7/1), Rose Lavelle (OL Reign; 84/22), Kristie Mewis (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 46/7), Ashley Sanchez (Washington Spirit; 17/3), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit; 37/3)

FORWARDS (6): Ashley Hatch (Washington Spirit; 14/4), Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave FC; 200/119), Midge Purce (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 20/4), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit; 10/2), Mallory Swanson (Chicago Red Stars; 82/25), Lynn Williams (Kansas City Current; 47/14)